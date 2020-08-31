BTS' ARMY Call Out The VMAs For A Major Mistake During The Event; Read Details

Fans of BTS, aka the ARMY, recently called out MTV for a major error during this year's Video Music Awards (VMAs). The 2020 MTV VMAs were held on August 30 and featured the K-Pop band BTS as one of the main performers. However, the VMAs made a huge error while introducing the members of the K-pop band.

For those unaware, BTS has seven members, but the graphic at VMAs only featured five members, with two members accidentally featuring twice. This enraged BTS' ARMY who took to social media to slam the VMAs.

BTS' ARMY enraged at the VMAs for a major error in their graphic

2020's VMA marked the first time BTS performed live at the world-renowned event. The band performed their new record-breaking single Dynamite, which also happens to be their very first English song. Their live performance was viewed by millions of fans worldwide. However, fans quickly noticed a major blunder made by the event managers for the VMAs.

The BTS band has seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. But while introducing the band, VMAs used a graphic that only featured five members.

Jin and V were completely missing from the image while Jungkook and Jimin were represented twice to increase the number of people in the image to seven. Fans were completely enraged by this huge mistake and soon hundreds of BTS' ARMY members took to social media to call out the VMAs. Below are some fans who were displeased by VMAs strange mistake during BTS' introduction.

UM WHY IS THERE 2 JUNGKOOKS AND 2 JIMINS??????? pic.twitter.com/52i4fDOLbT — ana⁷ ♡ KOO DAY!!🥳🐰 (@awekookie) August 30, 2020

I- how does that even happen. they don't look that much alike that you can't tell that you've got the same person there twice even if you've never seen them before — do you know bts? ⁷ (@rmslostairpods7) August 31, 2020

This is not the only time BTS's ARMY has called out the VMAs. Last year, the ARMY slammed the VMAs for not including BTS in the Best Video of the Year category. Some fans even claimed that the VMAs were discriminating against K-pop artists despite their worldwide acclaim and popularity. This year, BTS won four awards at the VMAs, including Best Choreography, Best Pop Video, Best K-Pop Song, and Best Group.

BTS' latest song, Dynamite, also broke multiple records once it was released on Youtube. The song quickly became the most viewed video within 24 hours. Moreover, Dynamite also holds the Youtube record for the most concurrent live viewers during the video's premiere.

