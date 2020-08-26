BTS' 'Dynamite' Sketch Video Reveals Some Unusual Antics Of This K-pop Band, Watch Video

BTS is currently grabbing headlines with their latest release, Dynamite. The music video has broken a number of global records and also won the hearts of BTS ARMY. The K-pop boy band of seven recently thanked their fans with a video from the shoot of Dynamite MV. Here's what happened in the video.

BTS shares the sketch video of their Dynamite MV

Jungkook, RM, J-Hope and V were up to their usual quirky antics in the BTS Dynamite video shoot. The seven singers created their own freestyle sequences for their individual parts. While doing this, Jin pops up and comments that their clothes in the Dynamite MV are not usually what college students wear.

At some point, Suga is supposed to shoot a scene where he is playing basketball. Yoongi, however, reveals that interestingly Suga has not played basketball since the last nine years yet he manages to score a basket perfectly. Maybe inspired by Suga, V and Jimin also try jumping up and touching the basketball ring. But the latter misses the mark hilariously while, on the other hand, V tried to explain he had touched it with his fingertips.

During their disco sequence, Suga turns towards the camera and says how Dynamite is the perfect summer song to listen while driving. Meanwhile, Hobi also manages to impress the BTS ARMY with his smooth dance moves while grooving to the song. However, he reveals that he finds Taehyung's choreography to be very hard. Jimin, on the other hands, seems to come up with a crazy idea of jumping into Junghook's tight embrace while J-Hope pointed towards his red shirt and reveals that the heat makes him want to tear off his clothes.

On the other hand, Namjoon and Jin keeping quarrelling with each other throughout the video. Later, done with his quirky antics, for the time being, Jimin helps Jin come up with some uber-cool poses for his individual video shoot. The video ends with Jimin's message to BTS fans. He says this is one of their most "cheery" music video shoots in a while. While their previous song, On was more of a serious note, Dynamite is a more "bright" song.

Also Read: BTS Dynamite Teaser Photos Give A Look At Band's Upcoming English Single

Watch BTS Dynamite MV Sketch shoot:

Also Read: BTS Joins BLACKPINK, Monsta X, Twenty One Pilots In VMAs 2020 Best Group Category

Also Read: BLACKPINK And Selena Gomez's 'Ice Cream' Has A Connection With BTS' 'Dynamite', Find Out

Also Read: Selena Gomez Celebrates Collaboration With BLACKPINK With A New Ice Cream Flavour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.