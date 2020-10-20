BTS To Drop New Album On November 20, Excited Army Spams Twitter With #BEisComing

The Korean boy band BTS had announced a new album on September 27, 2020 and pre-orders started the very next day. The BTS new album release date is November 20, 2020. It is called BE and the BTS army is really eager for the album to come out as is evident from Twitter trends. Read along to know more about the BTS new album.

Also Read: Jason Derulo Excludes BTS In 'Savage Love' Success Party Post; Enraged Fans Trend Hashtag

BTS army can’t wait for new album BE, #BEisComing trends on Twitter

BTS's new album was announced on September 27, 2020, and is set to release on November 20th, 2020. It will be a self-produced album. The band had shared an Instagram story as they announced the release back in September. Now they have shared a concept poster of the album just yesterday on October 19, 2020. The album will be launched under the BigHit label, with whom the band debuted 7 years ago.

Twitter is flooded with the hashtag #BEisComing as BTS fans, who are known as ‘army’, cannot wait for the new album. They have shared their excitement through a huge number of tweets and are ready to make some new records. BTS's latest song Dynamite broke several records over a number of platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and others.

Also Read: BTS' Net Worth Set To Soar As Shares Of Their Label Big Hit Doubles Its IPO Price

Fans were also surprised by how the concept photo was shared by BigHit without any formal announcement. One fan wrote, “Happy (surprise) concept photo day ARMY! We're curious...what's been your favorite concepts through these seven years with Bangtan?. While another fan wrote – “Are you ready ARMY?Make #BEisComing.”

BTS's recent work

On August 21, 2020, the septet released their first complete English track called Dynamite, which set the YouTube record for the most viewed premiere, with more than three million viewers, and set a new record for the most viewed video in the first 24 hours of release. The band recently won the Billboard award for Top Social Artist. This being their 4th consecutive year to secure the award.

Also Read: BTS' ARMY Freaks Out As Twitter Releases New 'Dynamite' Emoji; Fans "love It"

Also Read: BTS To Perform Next At The Fact Music Awards 2020 To Be Conducted This December

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.