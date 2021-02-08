BTS' BE Essential Edition Release: Fly To My Room Notes Released By Band

Korean boy band BTS is gearing up to release the essential edition of their hit album BE. Till their fans wait for it, the band has been sharing snippets from the making of the album so as to give the fans a sneak-peek into it. Recently, the agency of the band took to their Twiter handle to share the notes from their song Fly To My Room. Scroll to see the video and know more.

BTS' Fly To My Room notes

The video shared by Big Hit Entertainment was a compilation of the small things people enjoyed before the pandemic. It includes short videos of flying in a flight, lazing around on a beach, listening to records on the gramophone and even having a good time at the amusement park. Fly To My Room is the second track from BTS' BE album.

The tweet excited fans of the band who collectively call themselves Army. As soon as the video was dropped, they went all out to comment nice things about them and how excited they are for the BE Essential Edition's release. One user commented 'thank you for teaching us how to love ourselves... through your words and songs, i saw my worth, meeting you is one of the best days of my life, please always take care and stay healthy lomls !!' while another wrote 'if this is the world through bts’ eyes, its obviously gonna be beautiful'. Check out their reactions below:

🌟@BTS_twt🌟 thank you for teaching us how to love ourselves... through your words and songs, i saw my worth :> meeting you is one of the best days of my life T^T please always take care and stay healthy lomls !! 💕 pic.twitter.com/O61FhWUPNc — txt misser (@txtmellow) February 7, 2021

if this is the world through bts’ eyes, its obviously gonna be beautiful pic.twitter.com/YOfAJqlahu — zara⁷ 💤 (@ETRNALGOO) February 7, 2021

all but dynamite omg 😅 — ʙᴇ j⁷☀️| hobiuary (@taesplums_) February 7, 2021

Beautiful memories I love

🎟️🌿💫🎟️🌿💫🎟️🌿💫🎟️🌿💫 pic.twitter.com/YwnjtQ5bF5 — Jimin ... 😋 (@Sunn_003) February 7, 2021

BTS really miss to travel the world to do the concert tour, i guess.... and in 'telephaty''s lyrics remind me "let's go to the beach". Why my heart keep tellin' me that BTS will release Telephaty MV 😂 — 🍂Autumn (@moon_blueming7) February 7, 2021

BTS' BE album deluxe edition

The album was released in November 2020 and broke records as they sold two million records within 24 hours of its release. It also ranked first on Billboard 2020 as well. Prior to this, notes of each member of the band had been released which show's each of them and their contribution in the making of the BE album. Suga's notes for Telepathy, RM’s notes for Life Goes On, Jungkook’s notes for Stay, Jimini’s notes for Dis-ease, and V’s notes for Blue & Grey have been released so far. The and also earned their first Grammy 2021 nomination with their hit track Dynamite. BE's Essential Edition's release date is February 19, 2021. The album will feature some newer things which surely be a treat for the fans.

