J Hopes' Notes For Dis-ease Dropped Prior To Release Of BTS's BE-Essential Edition Album

Popular Korean band BTS is set to release the BE- Essential Edition after the success of BE- Delux Edition last year in November. The album broke the records by selling 2 million records within 24 hours of release, landing on the fifth spot on the ‘Top-Selling Physical Albums in US’ for the year 2020. BE- Essential Edition is set to release on February 19 which will feature some things different from the Delux version. In addition, BTS will be giving "surprise gifts" for the ARMY(BTS's fans) in the days leading up to the Essential Edition's release.

Also Read: BTS Member Jimin's Winter Selfies Receive Major Love From The BTS Army

BigHit Entertainment tweets

During this week, BigHit Entertainment, the parent company of the group, began to drop individual videos of the BTS members to promote BE-Essential Edition. The videos gave a peek into the making of the album BE. Initially, BIGhit Entertainment dropped Suga’s notes for the track Telepathy on their Twitter handle. It was followed by RM’s notes for the lead single Life Goes On, Jungkook’s notes for Stay, Jimini’s notes for Dis-ease, and V’s notes for Blue & Grey. In these videos, they have shared some candid moments for each band member, who were seen humming the music and writing their vocals.

Also Read: BTS And BLACKPINK Are Not On Twitter's Top 10 Most Rising Artists But THIS Band Is

J Hope's notes

Yesterday BTS's J Hope dropped his notes for the old school hip-hop track 'Dis-ease'. In this 17 second monochrome video, J Hope was seen humming the music along with writing the notes and playing around on a chair. The Tweet said ‘J-hope’s Notes’ and had the link to the music video of Life Goes On on BTS’s YouTube Channel released last year in November. His fans were as always charmed by his voice and his cuteness adding love in the comments and appreciating ‘Dis-ease’. One of them even called it his ‘top tier’ masterpieces. Check Out the tweet and the comments here-

J Hope on making of Dis-ease

In an interview with Weverse magazine in November 2020, J Hope talked about the making of 'Dis-ease' after the release of BE Delux Edition. He revealed the idea behind this song came from his own sickness as they were forced to rest during the heightened phase of the pandemic when their world tour got postponed. Dis-ease is one of the most critically praised tracks from BE. The song is called Dis-ease with the hyphen because it alludes more towards uneasiness rather than sickness. The Korean title 'ë³‘ (pronounced byeong)' means bottle or disease.

Image Credit: J Hope's Instagram

Also Read: BTS' Jimin Tumbles Down After Enjoying A Snowy Slide In An Unseen Clip | Watch

Also Read: 'I'm Broken': V's Notes From BTS Song 'Blue And Grey' Make Fans Emotional

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.