'I'm Broken': V's Notes From BTS Song 'Blue And Grey' Make Fans Emotional

K-pop band BTS is all set to release the BE (Essential Edition). With only a few days left for the release, the singers are releasing notes for their fans. To give a glimpse to their fans, Suga started the trend with his note for the track Telepathy. His note was followed by Namjoon aka RM's note for Life Goes On, Jungkook for Stay and Jimin's note for the song Dis-ease. Now BigHit Entertainment finally released V's notes. Read further to know what V's notes say.

V's notes

BTS is known for surprising their fans without any prior notice. Now, fans are really looking forward to the release of the new edition. BigHit Entertainment released V's notes and fans are going gaga over it. The notes are for the song Blue & Grey that premiered on YouTube on November 20, 2020. In the 37 seconds video, Taehyung aka V is sitting with his pet Yeontan while writing notes on his phone. He appears to be thinking and he draws various figures on his phone while looking out of the window. In the background, the singer is singing the verse of the song that reads, "Where is my angel, At the end of the day, casting its shadow, Someone come and save me, please, is only the sigh of the exhausting day, It seems like people are all happy. Can you look at me? Cause I am blue & grey. The meaning of my tears that are reflected on the mirror, is the colour that is hidden under my smile, blue & grey." Have a look at it.

Fans can't stop appreciating the video and they went on to capture moments in the video to show the shades of the singer. The song is known to be V's expression of his sombreness and that the lyrics speak about his struggle. The song is written by V, Ji Soo Park, Levi, Hiss noise, SUGA, RM, J-Hope and is produced by Ji Soo Park, Levi, V, Hiss noise. Take a look at fan reactions.

Fan reactions

Meet Kim Taehyung, the one who melted my blue & grey 🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/9xw9uNWGj1 — sen⁷ ☀ (@sugatradamus) February 4, 2021

THE WAY HE MARKED MANY TIMES "i just wanna be happier" IM BROKEN 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MGty4dVAEJ — ✩̊˚⋆ฺ☽ (@winterbeartaete) February 4, 2021

ARMY MOOD: pic.twitter.com/4N9goljT5L — ᴮᴱaye; JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN (@ko0kminlov) February 4, 2021

Blue and Grey

In one of the interviews with Weverse Magazine, V opened on how the BTS members should feel about the song. He said that he wants them to think of their problems and try healing their wounds with their voices. He further added if the members focus more on such emotions, they will feel the song even more.

He was also asked about the reason behind penning down such emotional lyrics for the song. He replied that he was going through the lowest point in his life and had no purpose. He felt that his work was now a chore and whether he should work or not. Such invasive thoughts were the reason behind the lyrics. Check out the song.

