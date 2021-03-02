BTS Star J-Hope Brings 'Blue Side' On Third Anniversary Of 'Hope World' Mixtape

The loyal fans of BTS can’t seem to get enough of the band’s music, as the band keeps bringing all kinds of variations of their own music. While it the septet has brought some of the high-quality music compositions as a group, each band members have also given their own contributions in making music. On the third anniversary of his mixtape Hope World, J-Hope has brought the full version of Blue Side for their fans to enjoy. The release of the song was announced on social media, which immediately received excited reactions from fans.

J-Hope drops full version of Blue Side

March 1, 2021 marks the third anniversary of the release of Hope World, a mixtape made by J-Hope. Making use of the occasion, the rapper has brought the full version of Blue Side, which was rather awaited by his fans for a while. Along with J-Hope, the song has been penned by Hiss noise and Adora. The designing of the artwork cover of the song has been credited to Eddie Kang. No sooner than the announcement of the song’s release was made known to netizens, there was a barrage of response from the ‘Army’.

BTS fans sent their excited reactions in the comments, thanking J-Hope for dropping this much-awaited song. Some of them wrote big appreciation messages for the rapper and praised the song. Some even reminisced on the third anniversary of Hope World and praised the mixtape and the rapper’s skills and talent. Fans thus got to enjoy Blue Side full version after quite a wait. The rapper has made some subtle references about himself in the lyrics of the song.

happy 3 years of hope world! these wonderful 7 tracked exemplify both his versatility and his talent as a storyteller.. even today, when i listen to these songs, good memories starts flowing back into my imagination. thankyou for this wonderful gift <3 pic.twitter.com/otqrBI5Usa — ᥫ᭡CHΛT⁷ (@luvcht) March 1, 2021

I KNOW THAT NO WORDS CAN DESCRIBE HOW THANKFUL I AM TO YOU JHOPE. THANK YOU FOR THIS WONDERFUL SONG. THANK YOU FOR SHARING YOUR TALENT TO US. IM SO THANKFUL FOR YOUR EXISTENCE. I LOVE YOU, I REALLY DO. AND WE MISS YOU ALL SO MUCH! BORAHAE pic.twitter.com/EJhb9a1t7r — ᴮᴱL A C H I M O L A L A ⁷ (@pitchxxxperfect) March 1, 2021

J-Hope became a prominent member of BTS right since it began in 2013 and has received massive success ever since. He is regarded as one of the most popular members of the band. While he is an active contributor to the band and its music, he has been making a separate name of himself as an artist, releasing his solo tracks under the banner of BTS. Some of his singles include Daydream and Airplane.

