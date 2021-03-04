Last Updated:

BTS Fans Trend 'Congratulations Jimin' & 'Congratulation Taehyung' As They Graduate

BTS member Jimin and V aka Taehyung have now graduated from the Global Cyber University. On the occasion, fans have flooded Twitter with congratulatory wishes

Written By
Mamta Raut
BTS

Popular BTS member Jimin and V aka Taehyung have now graduated from the Global Cyber University. Along with being busy with their musical career, the band members simultaneously were pursuing their studies. As soon as the news of the musicians being graduated surfaced online, their fan army just went gaga over it. Netizens have trended hashtag ‘Congratulations Jimin’ and ‘Congratulations Taehyung’ on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Fans trend ‘Congratulations Jimin’ and ‘Congratulations Taehyung’

Global Cyber University conducted a virtual graduation ceremony owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was held at the Ilji Art Hall for the Academic Year 2020 with all the strict protocols being followed in accordance with the government’s safety guidelines. The felicitation was done for all the August 2020 and February 2021 graduates. As soon as the pictures of the same circulated online, fans instantly began retweeting them using the hashtags – #CongratulationsJimin and #CongratulationsTaehyung.

ALSO READ| BTS' Jimin Lauded By Idol Star Athletics Championships' Hosts For His Athleticism

While some fans expressed that they are proud of them, others went on to share their throwback pictures from high school. Fans also congratulated them for being felicitated with the University’s Presidential Award. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| BTS Break Down Their Understanding Of Fame Using Justin Bieber's Single 'Lonely'

Apart from the graduation ceremony what left the BTS fan army utterly impressed was them being honoured with the Presidential Award. The university while felicitating them, stated, "As a model for global citizens who lead the initiative as our school's founding philosophy of cultivating global talent, demonstrating positive influence through emotion/sensibility and communications beyond Korea and deliver the value of symbiosis required in the era of the global village. we present this award with the hopes of a greater contribution to the world and human society."

ALSO READ| BTS And BLACKPINK Are Not On Twitter's Top 10 Most Rising Artists But THIS Band Is

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the South Korean boy band recently appeared on MTV’s legendary series MTV unplugged on February 23. The septet has managed to break several streaming records by topping music charts and amassing millions of views online. They were also recently nominated for the prestigious Grammy Awards. Life Goes On and Dynamite are amongst their recently released singles which created a massive buzz amongst their followers.

ALSO READ| BTS' Jimin Tumbles Down After Enjoying A Snowy Slide In An Unseen Clip | Watch

(Promo Image Source: BTS Jimin & BTS V official Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT