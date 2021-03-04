BTS Fans Trend 'Congratulations Jimin' & 'Congratulation Taehyung' As They Graduate

Popular BTS member Jimin and V aka Taehyung have now graduated from the Global Cyber University. Along with being busy with their musical career, the band members simultaneously were pursuing their studies. As soon as the news of the musicians being graduated surfaced online, their fan army just went gaga over it. Netizens have trended hashtag ‘Congratulations Jimin’ and ‘Congratulations Taehyung’ on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Global Cyber University recently held a ceremony for their 2020 graduates, which include @BTS_twt's Jimin and V! The school also announced that Jimin and V were recipients of the university's 'President's Award'. https://t.co/Ose4zvXUfh pic.twitter.com/sMsxCj6D8l — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) March 4, 2021

Fans trend ‘Congratulations Jimin’ and ‘Congratulations Taehyung’

Global Cyber University conducted a virtual graduation ceremony owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was held at the Ilji Art Hall for the Academic Year 2020 with all the strict protocols being followed in accordance with the government’s safety guidelines. The felicitation was done for all the August 2020 and February 2021 graduates. As soon as the pictures of the same circulated online, fans instantly began retweeting them using the hashtags – #CongratulationsJimin and #CongratulationsTaehyung.

While some fans expressed that they are proud of them, others went on to share their throwback pictures from high school. Fans also congratulated them for being felicitated with the University’s Presidential Award. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Went to school together and now graduated in university together💜

Congratulations our babiessss!!🥺 We are so proud of you bothhh💜#CongratulationsTaehyung#CongratulationsJimin #ProudOfYouTaehyung #ProudOfYouJimin pic.twitter.com/YbxYvMGlPd — Taegucci (@yeontaehyungssi) March 4, 2021

they've been through a lot but they still keep on working hard despite of all their busy schedules and im so proud. they're truly multitalented kings. they deserve all the love and support in this world 🥺#CongratulationsJimin #CongratulationsTaehyung pic.twitter.com/rcamh0LGxU — nicole⁷ ♡ (@softgukkiiee) March 4, 2021

just vmin being soulmates and graduating together AND earning the presidents award with their smart brains!! IM SO PROUD COME ON BESTIES#CongratulationsTaehyung #CongratulationsJimin #CongratulationsVmin pic.twitter.com/uFkef5UjGe — y⁷ YOONGI MONTH (@viintagetae) March 4, 2021

They went to highschool together,they both trained together, they both debut together and now they have graduated from the cyber University together



💜Vmin together Forever 💜#JiminTaehyungGraduation #CongratulationsTaehyung #CongratulationsJimin #VMINGRADUATION pic.twitter.com/IeMRuyfm7v — Taecups⟭⟬⁷🍊 (@7_taecups) March 4, 2021

Tae, words can’t express how proud I am of you.Forst half of 2020 must not have been easy for you.Yet you were a diligent student and a successful artist.Thank you for being my role model, I love you 🥺💜#ProudOfYouTaehyung

#CongratulationsTaehyung pic.twitter.com/IiyZTTZtlj — Jenny 🍊 (@vante_you_slay) March 4, 2021

attended high school together, debuted together, became part of the biggest group together & now graduated university together. they really are soulmates



“let’s keep going for a long time. i only have you” #CongratulationsJimin #CongratulationsTaehyung pic.twitter.com/1EmLILNjuX — ¹³Jas⁷ 🧚🏻‍♀️ | JJK1 & KTH1 ARE COMING (@parkitjm) March 4, 2021

Park Jimin is known to excel in school even as a trainee and as an idol. We are proud of him and his achievements.



Thank you Jimin for persevering and inspiring millions of students and fans around the world!#ProudOfYouJimin#CongratulationsJimin#JiminTaehyungGraduation pic.twitter.com/IlDg5xritT — Jimin Global 🌏 (@JiminGlobal) March 4, 2021

Jimin worked so hard on every aspect of his life, either its his art,music, dance or his education he shined ,he was the top student & president for 9yrs which is big of a deal for 🇰🇷now he graduated & received president award,A pride🙏#ProudOfYouJimin#CongratulationsJimin pic.twitter.com/khi49UModR — JIMIN VOCAL | Threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) March 4, 2021

So proud of em to have come such a long way, they ain't only out there being the bffs goals but also multitalented kings & perfect role models, working hard & giving all in despite such hectic schedules>#CongratulationsJimin #CongratulationsTaehyung pic.twitter.com/kU1mjSdqKr — Lina ✿ (@softaetaee) March 4, 2021

From high school friends and now graduated together from Global Cyber University and received 'President's Award' I'm so proud of them #CongratulationsTaehyung#CongratulationsJimin pic.twitter.com/Ig18rRy5Qd — ⁷ (@smileytaete) March 4, 2021

Jimin and Taehyung graduated and received the President's Award from Global Cyber University at the University's 2020 graduation ceremony (held in Feb 2021)🎉



[https://t.co/T0EBd7ezuC]#CongratulationsJimin #CongratulationsTaehyung #JiminTaehyungGraduation @BTS_twt



-🎨 pic.twitter.com/28mHQHLLRI — off with their heads ⁷ (slow) (@sorafirstlove) March 4, 2021

We are so proud of you, so proud that tears of pride fall from my eyes . You are successful, talented and can do anything . We believe in your abilities and are very proud of you.#ProudOfYouJimin #CongratulationsJimin pic.twitter.com/VSnaV30FjN — 지민𐤀. (@1luvjiminssi) March 4, 2021

Apart from the graduation ceremony what left the BTS fan army utterly impressed was them being honoured with the Presidential Award. The university while felicitating them, stated, "As a model for global citizens who lead the initiative as our school's founding philosophy of cultivating global talent, demonstrating positive influence through emotion/sensibility and communications beyond Korea and deliver the value of symbiosis required in the era of the global village. we present this award with the hopes of a greater contribution to the world and human society."

It was reported that Global Cyber University, which BTS Jimin and V had attended, held an online graduation ceremony.



The two both graduated in August 2020 and were named as recipients of a special award, the Presidential Award, at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/74VcemjUSF — Jimin Global 🌏 (@JiminGlobal) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the South Korean boy band recently appeared on MTV’s legendary series MTV unplugged on February 23. The septet has managed to break several streaming records by topping music charts and amassing millions of views online. They were also recently nominated for the prestigious Grammy Awards. Life Goes On and Dynamite are amongst their recently released singles which created a massive buzz amongst their followers.

(Promo Image Source: BTS Jimin & BTS V official Instagram)

