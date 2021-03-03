BTS To Perform At The 2021 Grammys MusiCares 'Music On A Mission' Virtual Event

The Recording Academy, the organisation that is responsible for bringing the prestigious Grammy Awards to music lovers all over the world every year, took to Twitter in order to reveal that the South Korean septet, BTS will be seen performing during the 2021 Grammys MusiCares event. The event in question will be held virtually owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The performance lineup of the 2021 Grammys MusiCares event, in addition to BTS, includes the likes of DJ D-Nice, Carole King, Jesse & Joy, The Jonas Brothers and the legendary singer/songwriter Lionel Ritchie amongst others. The announcement post by The Recording Academy can be found below.

The Recording Academy's announcement post:

Music On A Mission is a virtual fundraiser and official GRAMMY Week event happening on March 12 💫 — MusiCares (@MusiCares) March 1, 2021

About BTS

BTS, in a span of five to seven years, have transcended their own geographical boundaries and achieved the status of a worldwide phenomenon. BTS’ fan Base, specifically the one that resides in South East Asia, is known as the BTS army.

Forbes had compared the band to The Beatles, a little over a year ago. In response to the parallel that was drawn, BTS member, RM, said that they were humbled and honoured to be compared to a band like that. The member also said that at the end of the day, they are just a group of boys trying to spread love, happiness and positive energy in the world. And the fact that somebody even used the name of their band and that of The Beatles in the same sentence is enough for them.

Quite recently, the septet released an Essential Edition to their latest album, titled BE on February 19. The announcement regarding the latest addition to the BTS music repertoire was made through a post on a social media site known as WeVerse. One portion of the post read that the Essential Edition of the BE album has been curated and remastered by BTS in order to show the septet's deepest gratitude towards the love and appreciation received during the pandemic-ridden 2020. More details regarding their future projects and endeavours will be revealed as and when the official sources make them available.

