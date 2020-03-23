BTS' BigHit To Start “Learn Korean With BTS” Initiative For Fans

Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly known as BTS will now venture to teach Korean in engaging video series, ‘Learn Korean With BTS’. The seven-member K-pop boy group’s management BigHit released the official statement that the group will now deliver easy to learn content for internationals fans wishful for learning Korean. It will include snippets of their old videos as well.

Also Read | BTS' 'ON' Music Video Sets New Record With The Biggest YouTube Premiere Of All Time

Korean language initiative by BTS' BigHit

In the statement released by BigHit, BTS will take charge of teaching Korean to their fans by using the existing video clips from their popular show on VLive channel, Run BTS. According to the statement by BigHit, the videos that will be put up will be almost three minutes long with popular idioms and phrases that the band members talk. The videos will help the fans follow and reiterate the words quickly. Some elements of grammar can also be explained.

Also Read | BTS Fan Oli London Appears In 'Dr. Phil', Reveals He Spent $150,000 To Look Like Jimin

BigHit will be releasing the Korean language videos on their own app that is WeVerse. The first video will be out on March 24 by 2 pm in Korean Standard Time that is 8.30 am in Indian Standard Time. Reports suggest that there will be more than thirty episodes lined up for release on WeVerse.

Also Read | BTS Secures 1st, 3rd Position At SBS Inki Gayo Music Show, Fans Celebrate With Memes

Furthermore, the rich content to make fans familiar with the Korean language was developed with collaborations from researchers in Korean Language Contents Institute and also elite professors from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. BigHit’s main agenda in promoting the Korean language alongside BTS is to feed the high demand pf Korean language demand through the Korean Wave and also K-pop. The BTS’ parent company wishes to make the content easily accessible to more fans and K-enthusiasts. BigHit planned this entire "Learn Korean With BTS" to create an opportunity for fans to be able to connect with the K-pop group. "Learn Korean With BTS" can be an exceptional way to learn the Korean language and culture through the content by BTS, according to fans.

Also Read | Jin's "Head Full Of Hair" Joke Makes BTS Members Laugh Out Loud

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.