Jin's "Head Full Of Hair" Joke Makes BTS Members Laugh Out Loud

BTS, formerly known as Bangtan Boys, is a popular South Korean boy band consisting of seven members. Their latest release Map of the Soul: 7, features the journey of their last seven years together as a boy band. In a recent interview with an entertainment outlet, Jin from BTS was seen making everyone laugh with his funny joke.

In the interview, the stars were asked about how they feel when they have a look at their younger past selves. RM, also known as the Rap Monster, revealed that they do not look back at all. RM focused on how they only look in front and focus on what is coming ahead.

Another BTS mates Jungkook said that he feels that all the other BTS members including himself have only grown to love music more. He added that they have also become sincere while addressing music. The next question that was asked to the BTS members was what can their fan army expect from them in the next seven years as the boy band has signed another seven-year contract with Big Hit Entertainment.

Jin from BTS had a quirky as well as a funny answer for this. He said maybe the fan army will probably see us losing our hair a little bit. Jin further added that his entire family and himself have a head full of hair currently. So he thinks he is good at the moment. This made the entire team of BTS members laugh out loudly. Namjoon immediately was seen reverting back saying that he has a head full of hair too.

On the professional front, BTS had to cancel their four schedules dates of their Map of the Soul Tour in Seoul due to Coronavirus. Even after winning several awards for their album, BTS members were extremely sad as they will not get to meet their fan army for a while due to the pandemic. The Governments of every affected country are putting a ban on social gatherings to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

