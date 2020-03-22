BTS Fan Oli London Appears In 'Dr. Phil', Reveals He Spent $150,000 To Look Like Jimin

Oli London, who is popularly known to be a fan of the BTS singer Jimin, recently made news when he appeared on the American talk show, Dr. Phil. The trailer for Oli's episode was released by the makers of the show and it revealed that London got 15 procedures done to look like the popular BTS singer. The British man spent about $150,000 in order to look like Jimin.

Dr. Phil releases trailer for Oli London's episode

In the trailer, Oli London is seen confessing that he did everything he could to look like the BTS band member Jimin. He tried to have his skin, his facial structure and everything else. He also said that when one looks at Jimin, they can instantly fall in love with him. He also said that he needs to change to everything until they look identical.

Dr. Phil revealed to the audience that the BTS fan was bullied as a child. Oli confessed that since he started having surgeries, he has turned into a totally different person. He also added that he used to be a shy person and now he is very confident and can easily get up on stage and sing his songs.

The BTS superfan recently took to his social media to reveal that he has bought 5000 copies of K-Pop magazine during self-quarantine to show his love for Jimin. He said that the only thing he needs during this crisis is BTS. The magazine features BTS as well as an article on Oli London himself. In the video shared on his social media, the BTS superfan is seen showing off over 50 boxes and a cut out of Jimin. With this, people are now convinced that Oli's obsession has reached new heights.

