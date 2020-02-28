BTS' 'ON' Music Video Sets New Record With The Biggest YouTube Premiere Of All Time

BTS' brand new music video for ON created a new record on YouTube. The music video became the biggest YouTube Premiere of all time. Here's what you need to know about this brand new record set by the K-pop group.

BTS’ ‘ON’ creates a new record

BTS is currently one of the most talked-about K-pop groups in the music industry. The K-pop group is enjoying the success of their new album Map of the Soul: 7. Recently, BTS dropped the music video for their single ON.

The moment the music video dropped it broke a major record. BTS' ON music video became the biggest YouTube Premiere of all time. BTS' ON music video had 1.54 million concurrent viewers tuned in during its debut.

The K-pop group BTS recently spoke to a media portal regarding the success they have achieved in such a short amount of time in the music industry. The K-pop group told the media portal that they did dream about the kind of success the band has achieved but they never expected to reach the level they are today. The K-pop group also revealed that they focus on continuing to go down the path they have chosen instead of looking for some outside help to navigate their music.

BTS’ Map of the Soul:7 is considered to be a very personal album for the group. The brand new album not only delivers several personal tracks but also has the group referring to their past and reworking on some early track themes. BTS released Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, 2020.

The K-pop group as mentioned earlier has talked about their personal stories in the new album. For example, RM, J-Hope, and Suga talk about managing their anger issues on the track UGH! Whereas, Jimin and V declared themselves ‘soulmates’ on the track Friends. Jin dedicated the track Moon to the BTS ARMY. While the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook talked about growing up with BTS in the track My Time.

