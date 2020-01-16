BTS Will Now Collaborate With Starbucks Korea To Raise Funds For Youth

BTS or Bnagtan Sonyeondan will team up with Starbucks Korea to launch the ‘Be the Bright Star’ campaign which will be aimed at raising funds for development programs for the youth. The limited-edition beverages will be available at the outlets in South Korea according to Starbucks’ Instagram and official website. The campaign is aimed at helping the youth.

The menu will include BTS-themed coffees, food items and as well as mug sleeves and merchandise. BTS logos and initials will be seen on these limited edition beverages. According to multiple reports, the profit earned by the campaign will be directed towards growth and development programs for the youth. The funding will be used to set up an educational scholarship for the young and also career skill development. The Beautiful Foundation will be spearheading the campaign for an initial span of a year, lasting until December 2020. Starbucks Korea announced through a short video about the collaboration with BTS.

The official website of Starbucks Korea released the following statement, "As part of the campaign, Starbucks stores in South Korea will offer a variety of products in shades of purple reminiscent of a starry night. The feature beverage is the Blooming Purple Vin Chaud*, a beverage subtly flavoured with elderflower, grape juice and fruit, available both hot and iced. Featured food includes the Blueberry Star Macaroon, Purple Berry Cheesecake and Purple Star Cupcake."

Here is what Starbucks Korea shared:

On the work front

BTS dropped their comeback’s trailer-cum-music video on January 10, 2020, KST. The Interlude: Shadow was an instant hit amidst fans of the global juggernauts. Shadow was termed as a 'realistic, dark, strong' video rap song brought to life by BTS Suga, also known by his maiden name Min Yoon Gi. BTS will be releasing their comeback tracklist on February 21st followed by a music video on February 28th, 2020. The fans are awaiting the music video and the complete tracklist.

Here is what BigHit shared on their official Twitter ID:

