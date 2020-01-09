'BTS', 'BLACKPINK' Bag 2 Nominations Each In IHeartRadio Awards 2020!

In the 2020 edition of iHeartRadio Music Awards, two K-pop mega groups have received nominations in multiple categories. According to reports, the award show is scheduled to happen on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The organiser has released the nominations much in advance to celebrate the contribution of international artists in 2019.

In the mix, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and boy group BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan secured two nominations each.

Also Read | Younha's Collaboration With BTS' RM Is Nothing Short Of A Musical Journey, Fans React!

There is no confirmation on whether the groups will attend the grand event at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. However, the nominations made a lot of fans happy.

The awards will go to most played songs on iHeartRadio station and applications in 2019. The organisers took to Instagram to release the nominations for the event.

Both BTS and BLACKPINK have been nominated alongside international sensations like Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and so on in their respective categories.

Also Read | BTS Rapper RM's International Collaborations You Must Add To Your Playlist

K-pop group BTS got nominated for Best Music Video category for their MV Boy With Luv featuring Halsey, which is inferred after social votes are counted. They also received nominations for Best Fam Army, which is another social vote category.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK also got nominated in the Best Music Video category for their MV Kill This Love. They have received a second nomination in the category Favorite Music Video Choreography for Kill This Love which was originally choreographed by Kyle Hanagami and Kiel Tutin.

BTS reacting to their nominations as shared by iHeartRadio:

Also Read | Jimin Of BTS Is Now Married To This Super Fan From London, Read More

Also Read | BTS Fandom Comes Out With Crazy Theories Since 'Map Of The Soul: 7' New Is Out!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.