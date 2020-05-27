'Break The Silence' By BTS Has Members Talking About Their Emotional Journey So Far

Korean boyband BTS started a docuseries, Break the Silence, a few days after their world tour was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. They recently released the episode six of the docuseries, titled Now and Tomorrow. In the episode, they spoke about their retirement plans and also shed some light on the strong bond that they share with each other. J Hope was also of the opinion that they were destined to meet.

BTS members talk about their strong bond and retirement plans

The world-famous Korean band, BTS recently opened up about how the long journey has been for them. Artist Taehyung started off by talking about how they began the journey on this musical road. He said that he came to Big Hit without knowing who the members were and he got to meet a lot of trainees. Out of this lot, seven members were selected who comprise the present BTS band. He revealed that at first, since all seven of them had different personalities, some of them took more time than the rest when it came to understanding each other. He was of the perspective that none of them thought that they were the best performers on the stage. Taehyung also said that they still feel they have a long way to go when achievement and growth is concerned. TaeTae agreed with him and said that they have been a good influence on each other. They have supported and motivated each other through the journey.

Read BTS' V Strikes A Pose With A Portrait Of Him As A 'Simpsons' Character; See Picture

Also read Tom Hiddleston Shares A Throwback BTS Video Of Loki's Fight From 'Avengers' | Watch Here

J Hope also got nostalgic about their journey and shed some light on how nature works its wonders. He said that when he thinks about it, it makes him wonder how the seven of them were the ones to be put together. He was also of the opinion that somewhere down the line, they were destined to meet in this manner. J Hope also said that he is aware of how it sounded a bit corny but strongly felt that it was all fate. RM also spoke about his take and said that he never felt BTS was his, rather, the entire picture is abstract and is not tangible.

Read Varun Dhawan Shares A BTS Video Of His Performance With Kiara Advani And It Screams Love

Also read Alaya F's BTS Pictures From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Truly Unmissable, Take A Look

Image Courtesy: BTS official Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.