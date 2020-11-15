BTS: Burn The Stage - Try This Trivia Quiz About BTS' First Movie Released In 2018

Burn the Stage: The Movie is a documentary film that was released in 2018. The film was directed by Yoon Jiwon. The film showcases the behind the scenes of the K-pop group BTS while they were on their 'The Wings Tour' in 2017. The documentary film is an 85-minute film showcasing live performances, off-stage moments, and interview by the BTS septet. The documentary film was filmed while the septet was on the tour for their album titled Wings. The movie was actually an adaptation of the Youtube premium docuseries of the same name.

Is BTS Burn the stage on Netflix?

No. BTS Burn the stage is not on Netflix. BTS Burn the Stage movie is a documentary film based on the docuseries of the same name. The film premiered on Youtube premium on January 18, 2019. Read on for some Bangtan Boys trivia quiz regarding BTS: Burn the Stage.

BTS: Burn the Stage quiz questions on the BTS' documentary series & movie

1. Is BTS Burn the stage movie similar to the Burn the Stage docuseries?

Yes

No

Burn the stage movie is an adaptation of the docuseries

The docuseries is an adaptation of the film

2. The Wings Tour of the K-pop group was based on their Wings album, Wings is BTS' ___ studio album?

fourth

third

second

first

3. When was the BTS album Wings released?

2018

2017

2016

2019

4. Who amongst the BTS members is not a rapper?

RM

Suga

Jin

J-Hope

5. Which was the best selling album of 2016 in Korea?

You Never Walk Alone

Wings

Dark & Wild

Love Yourself

6. BTS' Burn the Stage docuseries had how many episodes?

6

9

10

8

7. When was the BTS' Burn the Stage movie released in theatres?

November 11, 2018

November 15, 2018

November 12, 2016

November 17, 2016

8. The Wings tour was BTS' ___ tour?

second

third

fourth

seventh

9. BTS' Burn The Stage was BTS' first film, how many films were released after Burn The Stage?

1

2

3

5

10. When BTS burn the stage docuseries released on Youtube premium in 2018, which other web series were BTS featured in?

Rookie King: Channel Bangtan

American Hustle Life

Run BTS!

BTS GO!

Answers

1. Burn the stage movie is an adaptation of the docuseries

2. second

3. 2016

4. Jin

5. Wings

6. 8

7. November 15, 2018

8. fourth

9. 3

10. Run BTS!

