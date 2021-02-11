BTS Celebrates Lunar New Year; Suga Sends His Wishes To The BTS Army

Even though there are a number of musicians and bands from South Korea who have gained popularity all over the world, BTS happens to be at the forefront of the global expansion of Korean pop music. While the band may have gone global, they have not strayed away from their traditional practices and celebrations. On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, have a look at the wishes sent by Suga along with some of the viral pictures of the celebrations of the band members - have a look.

Suga wishes BTS' army as the band celebrates Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year, which is based on the Chinese Calendar, is an occasion that is celebrated by the Koreans. Even though the occasion technically falls on February 12, it is being celebrated right from February 11 till February 13. On the joyous occasion, BTS member Suga took to social media to wish the BTS’ army a "happy new year". His followers immediately started responding to his wishes by showering him with affection and wishes of their own. Many netizens also told the performer that they were missing him and waiting for BTS' return.

We love u Yoongi! Happy New 2021! pic.twitter.com/foNjgJ0JMx — Tr♕︎umph⁷🧚🏾 (@justriumph_) February 11, 2021

I LOVE HIM SO MUCH!!!!!pic.twitter.com/qoZPHvb7jw — Qiyaa୨୧ (@rjkxoxo) February 11, 2021

So so lovely, wonderful and make me happy today.

Happy new year, #BTS and #ARMY

🌿💎🌸🌿💎🌸🌿💎🌸🌿💎🌸 pic.twitter.com/6FtyOYYluL — Jimin ... 😋 (@Sunn_003) February 11, 2021

Sayang😭😭 happy lunar year hoping you have a wonderful year💜 miss you so much😘 — Lola Ritonga (@lolakookie17) February 11, 2021

Several of the pictures of the band members also went viral on Instagram. In the pictures, all of them can be seen spending time together in their traditional outfits. They were also happy to pose with each other and engaged in a drawing session. They seemed to be having a lot of fun with each other. The viral posts instantly received thousands of likes, displaying their popularity on social media. Many of the fan clubs posted pictures from their celebration on their respective accounts

Even though BTS began its journey way back in 2013, they have started receiving global recognition only in the last few years. Their songs and albums are followed by people from all over the world. The band has also held several concerts at several locations in different parts of the world. The group will be performing next at their upcoming Map of the Soul Tour.

