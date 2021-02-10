BTS To Perform 'Dynamite' Hits For MTV Unplugged Series Soon; Check Out The Teaser

South Korean boy band BTS is set to appear on MTV's legendary series MTV Unplugged on February 23. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band which began their formation in 2010 and made their debut in 2013. BTS' songs lyrics remain focused on personal and social commentary and, often touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of youth, loss, loving oneself, and individualism.

BTS made their debut in 2013 with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, after which they released their first Korean-language studio album, Dark & Wild, and Japanese-language studio album, Wake Up, in 2014. BTS' songs include some popular ones like Fake Love, IDOL, Dynamite, ON, Spring Day, Euphoria and many more. MTV recently shared a teaser on their official Twitter account announcing that the scheduled appearance of the boy band BTS on MTV Unplugged. Take a look at the post below.

.@BTS_twt is coming to MTV for one 💥DYNAMITE💥 night with #MTVUnplugged!



BTS on MTV Unplugged

MTV Unplugged is an American television series on MTV showcasing musical artists and has been on air since 1989. MTV Unplugged has featured some notable artists over the last few decades including Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Nirvana, Bryan Adams, Florence and the Machinex, Miley Cyrus and many more. Now the tv series is set to premiere the popular and globally loved boy band BTS.

BTS will bring its own iteration of the 'Unplugged' format to life as they will be performing straight from Seoul, South Korea. BTS is set to perform a number of never-seen-before versions of BTS members songs. Songs from their latest album BE will also be featured on the show. BTS' Dynamite and Life Goes On which are their current number 1 hits will also be featured as they are from their new album, BE. MTV Unplugged will air their select edition episode with BTS on Feb 23, 2021.

More about BTS

BTS is a seven-member band led by rapper RM and has 4 vocalists namely Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook and 3 rappers which are Suga, J-Hope and RM. BTS was responsible for leading the Korean Wave into the United States as they entered the global music market and broke numerous sales records. They also became the first Korean group to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for their hit single Mic Drop.

