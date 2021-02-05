BTS Member Jimin's Winter Selfies Receive Major Love From The BTS Army

BTS' Jimin is one of the most popular K-pop idols and his pictures never fail to make his fans swoon over him. The official Twitter handle of BTS recently shared Jimin's selfie and the BTS Army went berserk over how cute Jimin looked in white winter wear. Read on to know more about BTS' Jimin's selfie and how his fans reacted to it.

Jimin's selfie grabs BTS Army's attention

The BTS boy band always makes headlines for their pictures, songs, and style. Jimin, who is a fan favourite never ceases to give fashion goals and he didn't disappoint this time around as well. The official BTS account posted two selfies of the BTS star on Twitter, which made his fans go gaga over him. In the pictures, Jimin donned white winter wear including a sweater and jacket, and completed his look with white furry earmuffs. He can be seen soaking up sunlight in a snow-covered land, which could be the behind the scenes photos from their shoot for the Winter Package 2021. The caption of the post read, "Good Night #Jimin" You can see the tweet here.

The tweet was posted on February 3, 2021, and already has 1.8 million likes as well as 541.7k retweets. A lot of BTS fans, known as the BTS Army took over the comments section and praised the singer as well as expressed their love for him. You can see a few tweets here.

jimin 🥺🥺 i love you so much 🥺😭💕💕 — 미니융⁷ 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) February 3, 2021

TE AMO TE AMO TE AMO TE AMO TE AMO TE AMO TE AMO TE AMO TE AMO TE AMO TE AMO — tom filho (@prazertom) February 3, 2021

JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN AAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/2dWPG0ZgLE — raghad⁷♡'s marzi 🐾 (@shyjmn) February 3, 2021

You're so beautiful Jimin!!

Thank you so much for dropping by and make us so happy today 💛

We love you sooo much, please stay safe and healthy pic.twitter.com/UCU4NEkTk6 — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) February 3, 2021

Jimin, good night. Thank you for posting today, love you soo much 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/4HxQpsHkJR — ᴮᴱBTS History₇ (@BTS_History613) February 3, 2021

BTS' Jimin enjoys a snow slope in their latest tweet

BTS' official Twitter account recently shared a funny clip of Jimin enjoying the snow. He could be seen sliding down the snow slope and when he tried getting up after his slide, he slipped and fell again. The short, yet hilarious clip garnered over 6 million views and has been retweeted over 692.2 k times so far. Jimin also wore the same winter wear outfit which he donned in his selfies. The tweet was shared on February 3, 2021. Take a look at the 12-second long video.

A while ago, BTS' Jimin's fans had celebrated the 8 year anniversary of Jimin joining Twitter as an official BTS member. The fans made sure that their favorite idol trended on his Twitter joining anniversary on January 24. #ThankYouJimin was one of the top trends on Twitter.

못봤으면 어쩔뻔했어

진심으로 고마워요 딱 들어왔다가 봤네 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 진짜 신기하다

고마워요 여러분 나도 사랑해요#JIMIN#ThankYouARMY — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 23, 2018

Image Credits: BTS Jimin Instagram account

