BTS Comeback 2020 Is Bigger Than The Event, Here Is A Guide To Knowing All About It

BTS’ parent company released the BTS comeback dates and MV release dates on January 7th, 2020 and since then, the fandom is in a frenzy. The BTS comeback is due after a long wait of the Army-fandom of almost 10 months. Since the company released the BTS comeback details and an extensive list of events that happen before the said date, there are a few activities that BigHit plans for the fans.

Generally, a comeback schedule includes teaser, trailer, concept photos, MV release, promotional works, M-Countdown performances. But BTS comeback of Map of the Soul: 7 is more extensive, which participation activities pre-planned by BigHit and BTS.

Here is a detailed report of what the fans should expect from the BTS comeback and also how a K-pop comeback works.

Phase 1

Phase 1 of the BTS comeback includes BTS comeback trailer that was released on January 10th, 2020. Furthermore, BTS members have sponsored Connect BTS, which is basically BTS’ collaboration with artists all over the world. This will extend until Phase 3. There are live interviews on Bangtan TV on YouTube with the artists involved. The last stage of Phase 1 is the new single contemporary dance that will be performed by the MN dance company.

Phase 2

In the second phase of BTS comeback, Connect BTS will continue in two locations. Another BTS comeback will include Map of the Soul:7 trailer EGO releasing on February 3rd, 2020. February 5th will be the last artist interview and exploration that is the last Connect BTS event.

Phase 3

Phase 3 of BTS comeback will include an extensive list of concept photo releases. It will span between the dates February 10th, 2020 to February 13th, 2020. Furthermore, on February 17th, 2020, the complete tracklist for Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on several streaming sites.

Phase 4

Phase 4 of BTS comeback will include the album release on February 21st, 2020. This will be followed by Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima performed by BTS for lead single. The MV will release after seven days which will be on February 28th, 2020. This BTS comeback will be followed by interviews and comeback special episodes on MCountdown and other Korean music programs.

