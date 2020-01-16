BTS Member J-Hope Is A Dance Maestro In The 7-member Group, Watch Videos!

Jung Hoseok, also known by his stage name J-Hope of BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan, is one of the most brilliant dancers amongst K-pop idols. He is one of the main dancers and also a rapper in the seven-member group. In many of the behind the scenes videos, the BTS member is seen coordinating and monitoring the dance steps of his complete group. We take a look at some of his best dance moves and breaks over the years. Have a look-

No More Dream

J-hope, along with BTS, performed an extended cut of their track No More Dream in a live concert. Even though the dance break included all the BTS member, J-Hope took the centre in this crackling yet smooth dance. The whole group wore dark or black coloured outside which definitely was a standout.

J-Hope’s WINGS Comeback Trailer

The BTS member not only rapped the lyrics but also danced to the intro of the hit album WINGS. The Boy Meets Evil MV saw J-Hope’s solo track in full form, as he graciously essayed a combination of contemporary dance with a mix of hip-hop popping and locking. The MV is a must-watch if you haven’t watched it yet.

MAMA 2018

BTS member J-hope danced to the traditional yet peppy Korean music at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Dressed in the traditional attire Hanbok, he once again enthralled the live audience with his popping steps and combination of stunts alongside an army of Hanbok clad dancers. This is one of the best intro performances by the BTS member.

Practice dance

BTS member J-hope has shared several of his practice videos on YouTube. This one specifically is a smooth, fluid dance break on a hip-hop song. This video is proof that J-Hope is the best dancer amidst BTS members.

Blood Sweat and Tears

BTS’ best songs include Blood Sweat and Tears, which reportedly brought them to international fandom. But what stands out is J-Hope controlling the group in the dance break in the official MV AT 1.49 seconds. J-Hope has many dance moments, but this one is the best according to fans of BTS member J-Hope.

