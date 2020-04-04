The Debate
BTS Crew V's Pet Dog Storms Internet As He Accompanies Singer During Work Hours; See Video

Music

BTS member V recently took to his band's Twitter handle to share some cute videos of his dog accompanying him during work hours. Read on to know more.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
BTS

The Korean BTS band has been grabbing the attention of the world ever since their first released single. Along with the rest of the world practising self-isolation due to the COVID - 19 outbreak, BTS members are practising the same and trying to interact with the fans on a constant basis.

As the BTS member V has introduced his pet earlier, he took to his social media handle and shared a cute video of the pet accompanying him during work hours.

BTS crew V's pet dog storms the internet as he accompanies the singer

On Twitter, BTS member V treated his fans with some adorable content by sharing a bunch of videos showcasing the dog. The pet has a separate fan following for himself. V shared the video of his pet accompanying to work. The videos features the pet, Tannie all grown up and walking around the singer.

ALSO READ | BTS Fan Oli London Appears In 'Dr. Phil', Reveals He Spent $150,000 To Look Like Jimin

 

 

ALSO READ | BTS Singers Jimin, V And Jin, Find A Fan In Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana

Meanwhile, Tannie has a huge fan base. Fans have left some adorable comments on the shared video. On the other hand, the band recently released its single titled Black Swan with an intriguing art film. That has left his fans speechless and spellbound. 

 

 

ALSO READ | BTS Fan Buys 5,000 Copies Of K-Pop Magazines To Show Love For Jimin

ALSO READ | BTS Members Reveal Their Personal Favourites From 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Album

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
