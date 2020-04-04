BTS Crew V's Pet Dog Storms Internet As He Accompanies Singer During Work Hours; See Video

The Korean BTS band has been grabbing the attention of the world ever since their first released single. Along with the rest of the world practising self-isolation due to the COVID - 19 outbreak, BTS members are practising the same and trying to interact with the fans on a constant basis.

As the BTS member V has introduced his pet earlier, he took to his social media handle and shared a cute video of the pet accompanying him during work hours.

BTS crew V's pet dog storms the internet as he accompanies the singer

On Twitter, BTS member V treated his fans with some adorable content by sharing a bunch of videos showcasing the dog. The pet has a separate fan following for himself. V shared the video of his pet accompanying to work. The videos features the pet, Tannie all grown up and walking around the singer.

Meanwhile, Tannie has a huge fan base. Fans have left some adorable comments on the shared video. On the other hand, the band recently released its single titled Black Swan with an intriguing art film. That has left his fans speechless and spellbound.

has of yeontan has of taehyung@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/y6tDGUcEkK — Lissa 🦋 (@bybutterfIy) March 31, 2020

NOOOO LOOK AT YEONTAN'S SIZE DIFFERENCE IN JUST 2 YEARS, THIS IS PEAK DEVASTATION 😭💔

pic.twitter.com/myzisCbNmI — cherry⁷ ᵐᶦˢˢᵉˢ ᵏᵒᵒ (@aengelicbts) March 31, 2020

but y'all remember that time taehyung first introduced us to tannie on seokjin's birthday vlive? now am so sad :(( pic.twitter.com/iZMv06hzkn — ડꪖꪑ ⁷ (@taesqueenuwu) March 31, 2020

