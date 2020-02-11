BTS Drop Concept Photos Of 'Map Of The Soul:7', Looks Like Da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper'

Starting phase 3 from February 10, South Korean band BTS has released two concept photos already with themes of White Swans that depict their desire for perfection, whereas their Black Swan theme was to showcase unquenchable thirst. Earlier on Tuesday, the K-pop group has released third concept photos through their official Twitter handle.

Take a look:

Coming back to BTS's photos especially the one where they have a meal together, looked heavily inspired by famous Renaissance painter Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper. Fans also felt it was a call back to the 'Blood Sweat & Tears' music video where they are also seen having a supper. It's an Easter egg for fans as it took them back to the 'Wings' era once again.

BTS will make their much-awaited comeback on February 21, 2020, with 'Map Of The Soul: 7'. They already released two comeback trailers - 'Interlude: Shadow' ft. Suga and 'Outro: Ego' featuring J-Hope. Their first single 'Black Swan' was released through an art film performed by MN Dance Academy followed by a modern contemporary performance by the septet on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

BTS took the internet by storm with their first performance of Black Swan from their album Map of The Soul: Persona. The South Korean band appeared on a talk show at the end of last month. The band performed their first single Black Swan and grabbed everyone’s attention with their modern contemporary style of performance.

BTS has been in Los Angeles since January 18 ahead of their album’s release. The members of the septet, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook made their debut at the Grammy Awards 2020. BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their fourth LP, which is expected to release on February 21, 2020.

