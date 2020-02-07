BTS Fans On A Frenzy! #FallonAsksBTS Trends On Twitter As Band Returns To The Tonight Show

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan is returning to the talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. BTS had last appeared on the popular show back in 2018 when they released their title MV Idol, a peppy K-pop song. The supergroup will once again grace the show as per the revelation made on the official handles of the show. In relation to the interview, Jimmy Fallon will be doing a special segment, where fans can direct questions to BTS. The show makers announced on their Twitter, to tweet questions to the K-pop juggernauts. Fans went on a frenzy with the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS. The tweet received over 162K and counting responses in a matter of hours.
.@BTS_twt is coming back to #FallonTonight and Jimmy wants to ask them YOUR questions! Tweet your questions for BTS using the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS! pic.twitter.com/rDJfU8A6nM— Fallon Tonight⁷ (@FallonTonight) February 7, 2020
IMPORTANT QUESTION: what did jungkook sent to hobi#FallonAsksBTS @BTS_twt— jelz ˡᵘᵛ ᵇᵗˢ ☻ ⁷ (@cchimbap) February 7, 2020
pic.twitter.com/0b2cS4mg2L
Also Read | BTS' New Album Map Of The Soul 7's Second Comeback Trailer 'Outro: Ego' Out, Watch Video
.— PARENG MATT⁷ 💜 (@fanboyhyung04) February 7, 2020
When will Namjoon be formally announcing his candidacy for presidency?
.#FallonAsksBTS pic.twitter.com/w8d4EzNa3a
Also Read | 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' And Other International Reality Shows To Follow
a question for mr. suga #FallonAsksBTS pic.twitter.com/uCfjdzbvNT— sope’s housecat (@sunkitteh) February 7, 2020
Also Read | 'The Tonight Show' Hosts 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho Marking His U.S. Talk Show Debut
Does Min Yoongi knows about all his nicknames OR how he has cat pics that match each and every pic of himself? #FallonAsksBTS pic.twitter.com/iZBE2TrkA6— pinkkoyaa⁷ (@pinkkoyaa) February 7, 2020
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra: Best Challenges On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Can you tell us about the time you met Baz Luhrmann & if there are any collaborations in the future?@BTS_twt @FallonTonight #FallonAsksBTS pic.twitter.com/WeAQSbqj3m— Rowanna⁷ EG☻ (@rowanna_09) February 7, 2020
what are jin’s thoughts about getting carried by ashton? #FallonAsksBTS pic.twitter.com/U3iLfecUdM— incorrect bighit quotes⁷ (@correctbighit) February 7, 2020
Does BTS know the impact their music have on the fans and how much it did help many army through some hard time? Also what is the relation between persona shadow and ego ? #FallonAsksBTS— CRAB WITH LUV ⁷ - HOBIUARY (@IMJOONSCRAB) February 7, 2020
CAN YOU ASK BTS IF THEY SEE HOW MUCH ARMYS STRUGGLE TO GET CONCERT TICKETS #FallonAsksBTS— Precious ⁷ shadow 🥂 (@smoljungkookbun) February 7, 2020
pic.twitter.com/5IEuRcPmha
#FallonAsksBTS— Максалина (@6wSkW4ForiLKn4b) February 7, 2020
🌟BTS, Where were Yoongi when you took a photo with Ariana Grande?😼 pic.twitter.com/XozSvq745r
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.