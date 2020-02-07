Union Budget
BTS Fans On A Frenzy! #FallonAsksBTS Trends On Twitter As Band Returns To The Tonight Show

Music

BTS fans went on a questions spree after The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon makers announced that they will be returning to the show after almost 2 years.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan is returning to the talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. BTS had last appeared on the popular show back in 2018 when they released their title MV Idol, a peppy K-pop song. The supergroup will once again grace the show as per the revelation made on the official handles of the show. In relation to the interview, Jimmy Fallon will be doing a special segment, where fans can direct questions to BTS. The show makers announced on their Twitter, to tweet questions to the K-pop juggernauts. Fans went on a frenzy with the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS. The tweet received over 162K and counting responses in a matter of hours.

Here is what the makers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shared :

bts

Snippet Credits: Twitter Trends Tab

Some of the interesting and funny questions shared by fans:

Also Read | BTS' New Album Map Of The Soul 7's Second Comeback Trailer 'Outro: Ego' Out, Watch Video

Also Read | 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' And Other International Reality Shows To Follow

Also Read | 'The Tonight Show' Hosts 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho Marking His U.S. Talk Show Debut

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra: Best Challenges On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

 

 

 

Published:
