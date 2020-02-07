BTS Fans On A Frenzy! #FallonAsksBTS Trends On Twitter As Band Returns To The Tonight Show

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan is returning to the talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. BTS had last appeared on the popular show back in 2018 when they released their title MV Idol, a peppy K-pop song. The supergroup will once again grace the show as per the revelation made on the official handles of the show. In relation to the interview, Jimmy Fallon will be doing a special segment, where fans can direct questions to BTS. The show makers announced on their Twitter, to tweet questions to the K-pop juggernauts. Fans went on a frenzy with the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS. The tweet received over 162K and counting responses in a matter of hours.

Here is what the makers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shared :

.@BTS_twt is coming back to #FallonTonight and Jimmy wants to ask them YOUR questions! Tweet your questions for BTS using the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS! pic.twitter.com/rDJfU8A6nM — Fallon Tonight⁷ (@FallonTonight) February 7, 2020

Snippet Credits: Twitter Trends Tab

Some of the interesting and funny questions shared by fans:

IMPORTANT QUESTION: what did jungkook sent to hobi#FallonAsksBTS @BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/0b2cS4mg2L — jelz ˡᵘᵛ ᵇᵗˢ ☻ ⁷ (@cchimbap) February 7, 2020

.

When will Namjoon be formally announcing his candidacy for presidency?

.#FallonAsksBTS pic.twitter.com/w8d4EzNa3a — PARENG MATT⁷ 💜 (@fanboyhyung04) February 7, 2020

Does Min Yoongi knows about all his nicknames OR how he has cat pics that match each and every pic of himself? #FallonAsksBTS pic.twitter.com/iZBE2TrkA6 — pinkkoyaa⁷ (@pinkkoyaa) February 7, 2020

Can you tell us about the time you met Baz Luhrmann & if there are any collaborations in the future?@BTS_twt @FallonTonight #FallonAsksBTS pic.twitter.com/WeAQSbqj3m — Rowanna⁷ EG☻ (@rowanna_09) February 7, 2020

what are jin’s thoughts about getting carried by ashton? #FallonAsksBTS pic.twitter.com/U3iLfecUdM — incorrect bighit quotes⁷ (@correctbighit) February 7, 2020

Does BTS know the impact their music have on the fans and how much it did help many army through some hard time? Also what is the relation between persona shadow and ego ? #FallonAsksBTS — CRAB WITH LUV ⁷ - HOBIUARY (@IMJOONSCRAB) February 7, 2020

CAN YOU ASK BTS IF THEY SEE HOW MUCH ARMYS STRUGGLE TO GET CONCERT TICKETS #FallonAsksBTS

pic.twitter.com/5IEuRcPmha — Precious ⁷ shadow 🥂 (@smoljungkookbun) February 7, 2020

#FallonAsksBTS

🌟BTS, Where were Yoongi when you took a photo with Ariana Grande?😼 pic.twitter.com/XozSvq745r — Максалина (@6wSkW4ForiLKn4b) February 7, 2020

