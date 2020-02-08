BTS Stuns Fans By Dropping ‘Black Swan’ Dance Practice Video, Watch

BTS took the internet by storm with their first performance on Black Swan from their album, Map of The Soul: Persona. The South Korean band appeared on a talk show at the end of last month. The band performed their first single Black Swan and grabbed everyone’s attention with their modern contemporary style of performance.

Also Read | BTS Fans On A Frenzy! #FallonAsksBTS Trends On Twitter As Band Returns To The Tonight Show

Recently BTS released a video on their channel, Bangtan TV, of the dance practice/choreography of their song Black Swan. The practice performance is as stunning as their on-stage performance. The dance group is dressed in athleisure wear.

The video has the members of the band showcasing their best moves. Their movements are perfectly synchronised in this amazingly choreographed dance. The callbacks to 'Blood Sweat & Tears', 'Fake Love' and 'Dionysus' truly made it an unforgettable experience for their fans.

Also Read | John Cena Learnt THIS Lesson About Downtime From The K-pop Group BTS

BTS has been in Los Angeles since January 18 ahead of their album’s release. The members of the septet, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their debut at the Grammy Awards 2020. BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their fourth LP, which is expected to release on February 21, 2020.

Also Read | BTS' New Album Map Of The Soul 7's Second Comeback Trailer 'Outro: Ego' Out, Watch Video

The group has shared the first single from their album, Map of the Soul: 7 named as Black Swan on January 17. Till now they have performed on the song only once on a chat show. The group rocked the stage with a jaw-dropping performance.

For the uninitiated, BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member boy band. They began their formation in the year of 2010. They usually co-write and produce their content. They were originally a hip hop group but have now evolved in various genres since its formation.

Also Read | Lee Yi Kyung Explained Why He Won't Invite Jin From BTS To His Movie Premieres

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.