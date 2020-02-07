BTS ARMY Gives THESE Questions To Jimmy Fallon For 'The Tonight Show'

Earlier today, Jimmy Fallon revealed that the K-pop band BTS will make a comeback on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The show host shared the news on his Twitter account and shared a video to make the announcement. Jimmy Fallon also asked the fans of The Tonight Show and the K-pop band, BTS to help him with questions for the boys. He used the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS. Among Twitterati who asked the questions, there was also the BTS ARMY who presented Jimmy Fallon with interesting questions.
Ask them what the story behind the black bean noodle incident!! @BTS_twt #FallonAsksBTS #FallonAskBTS pic.twitter.com/dwD9pFMKsi— RA⁷◡̈♡ (@rosevrsz) February 7, 2020
Also Read: Lee Yi Kyung Explained Why He Won't Invite Jin From BTS To His Movie Premieres
who among the members lurks on twitter the most? what's the funniest thing you've seen? #FallonAsksBTS— rose ⁷ EGO! (@GIRLMEETSEVlL) February 7, 2020
Also Read: BTS Fans On A Frenzy! #FallonAsksBTS Trends On Twitter As Band Returns To The Tonight Show
Where was yoongi when they took this pic? This is so important question Fallon #FallonAskBTS pic.twitter.com/0TxrGRFIxD— Dreamcatcher (@Dreamca24239297) February 7, 2020
Also Read: Blake Lively Reveals That Her Daughter Is Intimidated Around The 'fun' Jimmy Fallon
Omg ask jimin about his song promise hitting 200M streams and broke soundcloud record .. ask him how he feels about all this and if he will drop another song/album soon? #FallonAskBTS 🙏🙏 https://t.co/G1GkaVxF60— 약속 ᴶᴹ (@pjml013) February 7, 2020
Also Read: John Cena Turns Mentor, Jimmy Fallon 'hates Exercise' & More Details Of New Super Bowl Ad
Q) What does Jimin think about his first own song ‘Promise’(약속) broke Drake's record and reached 200M streams in SoundCloud? #FallonAskBTS https://t.co/ARLxrlFwtj— 복근탐구가 (@NoAbsNoLIfe) February 7, 2020
Also Read: BTS Army Comes Out To Support Jungkook Post The Singer's Car Accident
jimin's song 'Promise' recently reached 200M streams on SoundCloud. It also had the biggest 24H SoundCloud debut, breaking Drake's record. I would love to know how his reaction was when he saw the amount of support the song got!— ʜ^^ᴘʏ (@jmt__twt) February 7, 2020
please and thank you jimmy! #FallonAskBTS
Also Read: BTS ARMY Are Disappointed After Receiving No Grammy Nominations
Pls Jimmy ask Jimin how he felt when he found out that his song Promise broke Drake's record and is now the 5th most played song on SoundCloud. Ask him if he is planning to release his next song or his album, we are waiting for it and will give lots of love 🥰#FallonAsksBTS— Mimi 😋 (@JMPride1013) February 7, 2020
Also Read: BTS ARMY Divided Over Taehyung Vaping In Jimin's Recently Posted Video | Details Inside
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.