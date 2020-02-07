Union Budget
BTS ARMY Gives THESE Questions To Jimmy Fallon For 'The Tonight Show'

Music

Jimmy Fallon will again play host to the popular K-pop band, BTS. He asked BTS ARMY to give him questions to ask their idol. Read on to know what they suggested

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

Earlier today, Jimmy Fallon revealed that the K-pop band BTS will make a comeback on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The show host shared the news on his Twitter account and shared a video to make the announcement. Jimmy Fallon also asked the fans of The Tonight Show and the K-pop band, BTS to help him with questions for the boys. He used the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS. Among Twitterati who asked the questions, there was also the BTS ARMY who presented Jimmy Fallon with interesting questions.

Questions asked by ARMY to BTS for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:

Published:
