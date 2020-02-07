BTS ARMY Gives THESE Questions To Jimmy Fallon For 'The Tonight Show'

Earlier today, Jimmy Fallon revealed that the K-pop band BTS will make a comeback on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The show host shared the news on his Twitter account and shared a video to make the announcement. Jimmy Fallon also asked the fans of The Tonight Show and the K-pop band, BTS to help him with questions for the boys. He used the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS. Among Twitterati who asked the questions, there was also the BTS ARMY who presented Jimmy Fallon with interesting questions.

Questions asked by ARMY to BTS for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:

Also Read: Lee Yi Kyung Explained Why He Won't Invite Jin From BTS To His Movie Premieres

who among the members lurks on twitter the most? what's the funniest thing you've seen? #FallonAsksBTS — rose ⁷ EGO! (@GIRLMEETSEVlL) February 7, 2020

Also Read: BTS Fans On A Frenzy! #FallonAsksBTS Trends On Twitter As Band Returns To The Tonight Show

Where was yoongi when they took this pic? This is so important question Fallon #FallonAskBTS pic.twitter.com/0TxrGRFIxD — Dreamcatcher (@Dreamca24239297) February 7, 2020

Also Read: Blake Lively Reveals That Her Daughter Is Intimidated Around The 'fun' Jimmy Fallon

Omg ask jimin about his song promise hitting 200M streams and broke soundcloud record .. ask him how he feels about all this and if he will drop another song/album soon? #FallonAskBTS 🙏🙏 https://t.co/G1GkaVxF60 — 약속 ᴶᴹ (@pjml013) February 7, 2020

Also Read: John Cena Turns Mentor, Jimmy Fallon 'hates Exercise' & More Details Of New Super Bowl Ad

Q) What does Jimin think about his first own song ‘Promise’(약속) broke Drake's record and reached 200M streams in SoundCloud? #FallonAskBTS https://t.co/ARLxrlFwtj — 복근탐구가 (@NoAbsNoLIfe) February 7, 2020

Also Read: BTS Army Comes Out To Support Jungkook Post The Singer's Car Accident

jimin's song 'Promise' recently reached 200M streams on SoundCloud. It also had the biggest 24H SoundCloud debut, breaking Drake's record. I would love to know how his reaction was when he saw the amount of support the song got!

please and thank you jimmy! #FallonAskBTS — ʜ^^ᴘʏ (@jmt__twt) February 7, 2020

Also Read: BTS ARMY Are Disappointed After Receiving No Grammy Nominations

Pls Jimmy ask Jimin how he felt when he found out that his song Promise broke Drake's record and is now the 5th most played song on SoundCloud. Ask him if he is planning to release his next song or his album, we are waiting for it and will give lots of love 🥰#FallonAsksBTS — Mimi 😋 (@JMPride1013) February 7, 2020

Also Read: BTS ARMY Divided Over Taehyung Vaping In Jimin's Recently Posted Video | Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.