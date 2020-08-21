BTS Drops 'Dynamite' Music Video, ARMY Says 'obsessed Is An Understatement'

K-pop group BTS has dropped the Dynamite music video. A few days, back the group had announced that will drop the music video on August 21, and no doubt millions of fans tuned in on Big Hit Entertainment’s YouTube channel to watch the premiere of the video. Fans could not contain their excitement and took to Twitter to share their reactions.

BTS drops ‘Dynamite’ music video

BTS has provided a major relief to their fans through their Dynamite music video. The K-pop group dropped the music video today, on August 21, 2020. Before releasing this video, BTS had already released a teaser for the same. In this Dynamite teaser, BTS group members were dancing in front of a large “disco” sign and fans even witnessed a snippet of the song’s chorus.

BTS group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook announced Dynamite and their upcoming album during a broadcast on V live. The broadcast that took place on July 26, 2020, had created anticipation among the fans regarding this brand new single.

Dynamite is BTS’ first English song. During the broadcast, the group also discussed why they decided to release the single before dropping the forthcoming album. BTS revealed that they chose to release Dynamite because they wanted to reach out to their fans “as soon as possible”. The group also revealed that through this new single they wanted to spread some positive energy amongst their fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from BTS, Dynamite has other creative contributors as well. David Stewart and Jessica Agombar were part of the creative process. David and Jessica have previously collaborated with the Jonas Brothers for their song What A Man Gotta Do and with Hailee Steinfeld for her song, I Love You’s.

As mentioned earlier, the Dynamite music video was highly anticipated by the ARMY the moment BTS announced it during their live broadcast. No wonder, the moment the music video dropped fans could not contain their excitement and tweeted about it. The fans have been tweeted about how Dynamite is already ruling iTunes in various countries and the music video has more than 3M likes within hours of its release. Take a look at these Twitter reactions here and also check out the Dynamite music video below.

and just like that bts saved 2020#DynamiteToday #BTSDynamite



(https://t.co/32yCqjeVPS) pic.twitter.com/YTntj1gmhD — j h e n e ⁷ 夜 ᵈʸⁿᵃᵐᶦᵗᵉ (@jhenegguk) August 21, 2020

26 million views in just two hours....🥰🥰👍😍😍 C'mon armys lets make it to 100 m 😍😍 #DynamiteToday @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/qEVeuVuMVc — Silgara Sangma (@SangmaSilgara) August 21, 2020

Aus iTunes UPDATE



#1 - Dynamite by @BTS_twt



Dynamite has now officially reached #1 on Australian iTunes!!! #DynamiteToday pic.twitter.com/HYT79UpniT — BTS Australia 🐨 (@bts_aus) August 21, 2020

