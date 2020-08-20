BTS Members' Individual Net Worth Includes Contribution From Endeavours Besides Music

BTS are the K-pop giants who have ‘paved the way’ for K-pop groups to shine in the global market, as per Korean media reports. The band debuted in 2013 but catapulted into international fame over the years. According to reports by Meaww.com, the South Korean boy band has grossed $170 million on the road in 2019 alone, this accumulates more money than any other bands except for American band Metallica.

Also Read | Soribada Awards 2020: BTS Bags Highest Acclaim With 'Daesang', While TWICE Is 'Top Artist'

BTS’ fandom has helped them attain global stardom with contributions through voting and viewership. The band has the highest ‘Live Concert’ views for Bang Bang Con: The Live. Apart from that, they have now attained the title of ‘Top Social Artist of the 2010s’ as per reports in Billboard’s official website.

BTS' income

The K-pop juggernauts have even earned money through international fame than the rest of their Korean counterparts and as per reports in Korean media, they are a major revenue source for the Korean music industry. According to reports in Forbes, in 2019 the group earned a total of $57 million in pretax income followed by another 50 million in only six months’ time in the following year. They made their debut in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in the same year. The band made over $170 million with their concerts and tours. Despite the band’s earning being hampered by the COVID-19 situation and concerts being postponed, the group has so far made mountable income, as per reports in Meaww.com.

Also Read | 'BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E' Concert To Be Held Online And Offline In October

BTS' income source

According to reports in Business Insider, the group is worth $3.6 billion in the economy of Korea as they attract tourism, e-commerce as well as product sales to the country. In a report from Hyundai Research Institute, the group’s worth will multiply until $37-38 billion in the next ten years. Between 2019 and 2020 alone, BTS has signed several deals with brands like Coca Cola, Hyundai, Fila, BodyFriend, Samsung, Baskin and Robbins and more. The documentary films like Burn the Stage also contributed to the source of income for BTS. The film made an astounding $20 million worldwide and another project that is Love Yourself in Seoul’ of 2019 made an added $10 million as per reports in Meaww.com.

BTS contribution to their company

At the moment, BTS earns a whopping $770 million shares out of their representative agency BigHit’s $2 billion worth. With different projects on each member’s plate, the individual members earn differently. For example, all the rappers, RM, Suga, J-Hope have their solo albums and mixtapes, Taehyung starred in Hwarang Korean drama and Jin, Jimin and Jungkook have their own works apart from the group’s regular activities. Thus each member’s net worth stands differently.

Also Read | BTS Jimin Is 'disco King' In DYNAMITE Teaser; Fandom Takes Over Twitter Trends

BTS' individual income

According to reports in Seventeen, Jin has a net worth of $8 million which comes from his regular activities plus writing credits as well as producing activities. He also has food businesses in Korea, in partnership with his brother. The rapper and main dancer of the group J-Hope have the highest net worth in the group with $12 million, as per reports in the magazine. Most of his earning came from his mixtape Hope World as per the same report. J-Hope's net worth is also accumulated from some of his hit songs like Chicken Noodle Soup.

The report in Seventeen also suggests that RM has a net worth of $8 million which is accumulated with the help of producing and writing songs apart from the regular activities like concerts and tours. RM of BTS' income is the result of writing over 130 songs and earning the royalty on the same. BTS’V was a member of the Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth cast and the drama performed averagely in the Korean market, as per reports in Soompi, a Korean media portal. Kim Taehyung or V of BTS' income has helped him gain a net worth of over $8 million. Followed by Jimin whose income stands at $8 million.

Lastly, youngest member Jungkook and rapper Suga also have a net worth of $8 million each. The former has written songs as well as appeared on broadcast shows like ‘Flower Crew’ and ‘Celebrity Bromance’. Suga, on the other hand, has over 70 songs under royalty list and recently added to the list with a collaboration with singer IU.

Also Read | BTS' J Hope Donates 100 Million KRW To Underprivileged Children Impacted Due To COVID-19

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.