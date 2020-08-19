BTS' V Gives A Witty Response To A Fan Who Dreams Of Marrying Him; Read More

BTS is all set to release their latest single Dynamite, which will drop on August 21, 2020. To promote the upcoming track, BTS band members are doing their best to stay in touch with their massive fan following. Recently, BTS' V, aka Taehyung, spoke to BTS' ARMY on Weverse.

During the interaction, Taehyung asked fans who do not have a dream job to share their favourite hobby, name, and what they like to study, so that he could decide their future career for them. One fan cheekily told BTS' V that her dream was to get married to him. In his usual style, Taehyung had a witty reply for the fan that quickly went viral on BTS' ARMY fan pages.

BTS' V has a witty reply for a fan who dreams of marrying him in the future

Also Read | Rina Sawayama Asks Fans To 'pester' RM For Working On Their 'top-secret' Collaboration

During an interaction with BTS' ARMY, singer V, aka Taehyung, tried to find the perfect future career for his younger fans. He asked all his followers to send him their names and hobbies so that he could decide their future jobs for them. While this Q&A session was going on, one fan told BTS' V that her dream was to get married to him in the future. Responding to the fan, BTS' V jokingly stated that she does not "have a dream yet". Check out the translation of their interaction below.

Also Read | BTS' V's New Hairstyle Leaves ARMY Members Stunned, Fans Call It 'powerful'

6. Hello I am Gongju (princess)

My hobby is to sing princess songs

I like studying 100%



🐯 Your career is a curator.



7. My dream is to marry Taehyung



🐯 It’s come out that you don’t have a dream yet ㅜ pic.twitter.com/NyTa1m9wL5 — wisha 💫 (@doyou_bangtan) August 19, 2020

Later, another ARMY member stated that she seriously wanted to marry BTS' Min Suga. Once again, Taehyung gave a witty reply and told her that her 'partner' is in the "Chungcheongnam-do Province". He also told her to go look for him over there if she had the time.

9. Hello

I am Kim ARMY and

my hobby is to think about Min Yoongi

I believe I will marry Min Suga 100000% (serious



🐯 Your partner is currently in Chungcheongnam-do Province; if you have time, go look for him pic.twitter.com/dX3ADFCRNy — wisha 💫 (@doyou_bangtan) August 19, 2020

Also Read | BTS' 'In The SOOP' Third Teaser Exhorts Chaos And Laughter With A Bit Of Nature

BTS' V also answered several other fan questions during this online interaction with the ARMY. One fan told BTS' V that she was inclined towards sports but did not like studying much, so V advised her to become an ice hockey player. There are several other fans who got career advice from BTS' V during this humourous Q&A session.

Also Read | 'BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E' Concert To Be Held Online And Offline In October

[Promo from @btstae Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.