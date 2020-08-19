BTS Jimin Is 'disco King' In DYNAMITE Teaser; Fandom Takes Over Twitter Trends

BTS Jimin made fans swoon after his striking pose in the DYNAMITE video teaser. The singer and the main dancer of BTS took over worldwide trends with #JIMIN and #ParkJimin trending in countries like South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, Malaysia and more. BTS Jimin’s dance steps, outfits and the DYNAMITE teaser itself was at the helm of all trends. BTS’ DYNAMITE is reportedly a full English song by BTS to release soon.
In the trailer, all the seven members of the group that is Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and youngest member Jungkook are seen dressed up in retro outfits. Talking about Jimin’s look in the teaser, fans were quick to notice that he was wearing an all Gucci attire. However, what made up to the international trends was his disco pose in the trailer. His pose was strikingly similar to John Travolta's, noted fans. BTS Jimin was even compared to legendary pop icon Michael Jackson by fans.
ì™€ ì§„ì§œ ì²œìž¬ ë§žë„¤ í•œ ë™ìž‘ìœ¼ë¡œ ë””ìŠ¤ì½” ì»¨ì…‰ ì™„ë²½í•˜ê²Œ í‘œí˜„í•¨— ë³µê·¼íƒêµ¬ê°€ (@NoAbsNoLIfe) August 18, 2020
Jimin 100% understood the concept of 'DISCO' and expressed it perfectly. pic.twitter.com/SHwDxVanRf
LEGENDS OF THEIR ERAS âœ¨â˜º— ðŸ–¤ Hearts4Jimin¹³ ðŸ–¤ | #TEAMJIMIN (@Hearts4Jimin) August 18, 2020
John Travolta
Michael Jackson
Park Jimin#ParkJimin #MichaelJackson #JohnTravolta @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/9BO3Hf048c
200819 | BTS 'Dynamite' Official Teaser— Jimin's Closet (@jiminscloset1) August 18, 2020
- Chrome Hearts and Gucci #JIMIN #ì§€ë¯¼ #BTS #ë°©íƒ„ì†Œë…„ë‹¨ #JIMINstyle #BTS_Dynamite @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/7XyRcjURQe
The 29-second video teaser of BTS’ DYNAMITE is set in a disco backdrop as signified by the giant ‘Disco’ billboard in the backdrop. The remaining members of the group are also showcasing their disco best in the short video., The video has raised expectations by fans as per several social media posts. BTS Jimin’s dance steps and a blink and miss close-up shot establishes well on the disco theme in the much-awaited track. The group will be releasing the song on August 21 on all streaming platforms.
ðŸ–‡— SAUDI JIMINâ· (@SAUDIJIMIN) August 18, 2020
ØªØ±Ù†Ø¯ âœ¯ 200818
ÙŠØØªÙ„ Ø§Ø³Ù… Ø¬ÙŠÙ…ÙŠÙ† Ø§Ù„Ù…Ø±ÙƒØ² Ø§Ù„Ù€ 19 ÙÙŠ ØªØ±Ù†Ø¯ Ø§Ù„Ø³Ø¹ÙˆØ¯ÙŠØ©ØŒ Ø¨ÙŠÙ†Ù…Ø§ Ø¬ÙŠÙ…ÙŠÙ†ÙŠ 'Jiminie' ÙÙŠ Ø§Ù„Ù…Ø±ÙƒØ² Ø§Ù„Ù€18 Ø¨Ø³Ø¨Ø¨ Ø§Ù„ÙÙŠØ¯ÙŠÙˆ Ø§Ù„ØªØ´ÙˆÙŠÙ‚ÙŠ Ù„Ø£ØºÙ†ÙŠØ© DynamiteðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/32uA7pSGoa
200819 Jimin trending— FirstSnow JiminData (@FJimindata) August 18, 2020
Jimin is trending with 5 words all around the world after #DynamiteVideoTeaser releasing, and #JIMIN is now over 1M tweetsðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘#JIMIN #ì§€ë¯¼ #ã‚¸ãƒŸãƒ³ #ë°©íƒ„ì†Œë…„ë‹¨ì§€ë¯¼ @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Edd8pXh6rJ
'JIMINS' and 'PARK JIMIN' are trending #13 and #15 worldwide after #DynamiteVideoTeaser was releasedðŸ•º— JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) August 18, 2020
Reply/quote with both keywords and your thoughts on Jimin for the teaser to keep them trending!! #JIMIN @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/meDUrXrbx1
Fans are waiting for DYNAMITE mv by BTS as it will be a first English single by the full group. Before this, RM and Jeon Jungkook had voiced the track Waste It on Me feat Steve Aoki, which was entirely in English. The soon to be released track DYNAMITE will have several aesthetic revisits by the group as per reports.
