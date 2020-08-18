BTS' J Hope Donates 100 Million KRW To Underprivileged Children Impacted Due To COVID-19

Recently, BTS member J Hope made a donation for the financially disadvantaged children who are impacted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the report of Koreaboo, the rapper made his donation to the Green Umbrella Children’s foundation. The foundation reportedly informed that the donation was aimed at helping children, including those belonging to low-income families and troubled households.

According to the report, BTS’ J Hope donated a total of ₩100,000,000 KRW ($84,407 USD) to the children who have been affected due to the changes brought by the pandemic. BTS’ J Hope told the foundation that amongst the disadvantaged children that are victims of the various societal problems, he hopes these funds will be well-delivered to those that are facing financial difficulties due to coronavirus. The BTS ARMY is all hearts for J Hope's kind gesture for children. Fans have been calling him with different names like 'angel' and 'wonderful and caring artist'. Have a look at the fan reactions.

Hobi have donated more than 350M won to ChildFund Korea

2020-donated 100M won for children who are suffering economically bcz of COVID-19

2019-donated 100M won for students who are struggling financially

2018-donated 150M won for underprivilege children@BTS_twt #JHOPE A sunshine pic.twitter.com/POemk4denc — 방탄소년단⁷ (@InTheNameOf_BTS) August 18, 2020

j- hope donating to different causes to help people in need supporting low income students, women and blm movements... I do stan a wonderful and caring artist. #jhope #정호석 #제이홉 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/fQi5TLr93Z — Sali¹⁰⁴ L♡VE's Hoseok (@JHpieceofpeace1) August 18, 2020

BTS ARMY collects over ₹5.8 lakhs within 24 hours for people stuck in Assam floods

The BTS ARMY's HELPS INDIA campaign started after a concerned fan shared the above tweets. These tweets went viral online and several members of BTS' ARMY decided to contribute to help people stuck in the Assam floods. This donation campaign was started by Juhi Karekatte and Aakanksha Dutta. Other key BTS ARMY members who helped out include Khachuk Debbarma, Divyanshi Tripathi, Athulya Nair, and Trisha Bhattacharya.

The donation link closed on July 17, 2020, and BTS fans had amassed over ₹5.8 lakhs within just 24 hours. The BTS fans who started the campaign were later interviewed by The Sentinal Digital. In their statement, BTS' ARMY said that the initiative started on July 15, 2020, when a few Indian fans were really heartbroken about the devastating floods in Assam. An Indian ARMY member then collaborated with People For People, a fundraising organisation.

The fans then stated that they officially started the donation campaign on July 16, 2020, at 1:30 pm. These fans contacted BTS' ARMY on twitter and every fan account promoted the campaign wholeheartedly. Moreover, the ARMY members also mentioned that they did not expect many donations and had only set a goal for ₹30,000.

However, the donation drive rapidly gained traction and the amount raised grew exponentially. Members who started the initiative were thrilled and kept increasing their targets little by little. Within six hours, BTS' ARMY had raised over ₹2 lakhs for Assam floods. Fans, both Indian and non-Indian, promoted the drive and by midnight they had raised over ₹3 lakhs. By the time the campaign ended, BTS' ARMY raised over ₹5.8 Lakhs, an amount much higher than their initial goal.

