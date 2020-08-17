BTS Dynamite Teaser Photos Give A Look At Band's Upcoming English Single

BTS is all set to make a full-album comeback later this year but has kept their fans hooked by teasing a new single from the album from time to time. Now, teaser photos for BTS' upcoming single titled Dynamite have been released by BigHit Entertainment. The has been scheduled to release on August 21, whereas fans are also expecting a teaser for the same on August 18. Check out the first look photos of BTS' Dynamite below -

Dynamite BTS photos

BTS' Instagram handle has been known to present the boy band in a unique way. While teasing the song Dynamite on Instagram, the seven stars from the group were showcased first in individual posts, later setting a theme for the song. Check it out below -

Image courtesy - BTS official Instagram

In the official band photo teaser for Dynamite, the septet can be seen standing behind a counter of a food outlet. The backdrop suggests that the band is standing at a fast food joint, with burgers and doughnuts placed on the menu. BTS will be performing its latest Dynamite track at the MTV Music Video Awards, where the band is nominated for three awards.

BTS had recently released a press release where it was revealed that fans will get a glimpse of the music video before it drops on August 21. Recently, the boy band went live on a Korean social media application named V Live. BTS mentioned that they have been preparing the album to release it in the second half of the year, but decided to drop the single first as they wanted to reach their fans as soon as possible. The band wishes to share some positivity with the fans in the testing times fo COVID-19, thus decided to release the single before the album.

While talking about the song, BTS shared that it will be an upbeat track and sung in English, similar to their songs like MIC Drop and Waste it on Me. The band feels that Dynamite sounds perfect in English. In conclusion, the band stated that Dynamite is something new and fresh for them.

