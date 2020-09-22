BTS’ Dynamite To Soon Be In Fortnite’s Virtual Concert Series

Fortnite recently revealed through a social media post that they are soon going to collaborate with K-pop giant’s BTS for a virtual concert series. The group will have the video format of the hit single track Dynamite for game users to indulge in.

K-pop giant’s BTS' Dynamite to be in Fortnite

According to a report in NME, the new video might have choreography which was never seen before. The K-pop enthusiasts can now watch the virtual concert from the comfort of their house from September 25, 2020, that is upcoming Saturday. The timings for the launch of the virtual concept is 8 pm EDT or 1 am BST which is 5:30 am Wednesday as per the Indian Standard Time. The choreography video will be a part of Fortnite’s Party Royale virtual stage. This can be availed by users with the help of a map, specifically designed for the feature.

Get ready for the world premiere of @bts_bighit’s “Dynamite” MV (Choreography ver.) with the @amazonmusic BTS library!https://t.co/mOZSq1L3Z2 pic.twitter.com/RYjiqJQgeS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2020

Other collaborations of BTS and Fortnite include ‘emotes’ which can be used by the gamers after buying it from the Item Shop. This feature will be available two days ahead of the video release date that is on September 23, 2020. The timings for the same is 8 pm EDT or 1 am BST which is 5:30 am Wednesday as per the Indian Standard Time.

In an interview with entertainment media portal NME, the group explained that the steps will be easy to learn and worth enjoying while indulging in Fortnite. They also added that the ‘cheerful and crisp’ choreography which suites the song and also the mood. They are catchy and engaging once learnt as per the group. They even said that the moves will define the members of the seven-member boyband. BTS also said during the interview with NME that they hope maximum people learn the dance and shed all inhibitions.

This is not the first instance of international achievement for BTS members. After the release of Dynamite, the group received their first-ever Hot 100 Billboard number one ranking. BTS’ Dynamite music video received over 100 million views in the first 24 hours. The group has performed the songs in several American chat shows. Coming back to BTS and Fortnite collaboration, Dynamite will also have a Dynamite-Tropical Remix version which will release after the release of the BTS virtual concert video.

