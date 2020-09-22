BTS X Fortnite Event Confirmed For The Latest Party Royale Event

Ever since Epic launched the Party Royale mode in May, the company has been holding various events with musicians and bands like Marshmello and Travis Scott and more. These events always include free cosmetics for the player base, and specific cosmetics in the item shop as well. This time, Epic has collaborated with the most popular K-POP ground BTS for their Party Royale event.

BTS X Fortnite Collaboration in Season 4

Epic Games has confirmed about this exclusive video premiere on Fortnite's Party Royale Island. This event will feature the choreography video of BTS's latest video Dynamite which was blowing up on YouTube and made it the biggest music video ever to have these many views on the first day of its debut. This new music video from BTS got more than 101.1 million views within the first day of its release.

This event will be aired on the Party Royale Island's main stage at 12 PM GMT on September 25. Two new emotes are also included as a part of the event which will be available in Fortnite's item shop from September 23. These emotes will be choreographed by BTS and will cost 800 V-bucks.

BTS Fortnite Skin

Apart from the event and emotes, the BTS fans can get some exclusive Fortnite skins as well. Same as the emotes, these skins will be available from September 23rd. Free cosmetics will also be handed out by Epic to the players who attend this event on the island. In the previous events, players used to get cosmetics like weapon wrap, but there is still no news on what the devs have planned for this event.

Fortnite Season 4 Party Royale

Party Royale is Fortnite's new way of allowing players to hang out with each other, watch movies and concerts. It can be called as an in-game social networking space for the player base and is located on a separate island in the game. Players are also not allowed to carry any tools or weapons so the island is totally free from combat. Epic has previously collaborated with Marshmello, Travis Scott, Marvel, Rocket League, and even more.

Promo Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter