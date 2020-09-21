Who Has The Biggest Fandom In The K-pop World, Apart From BTS? Know Here

K-pop is a global phenomenon and the fandom's of several groups are not limited to South Korea alone. The groups have an international following and the streams and numbers support the massive followings of the groups. If one has ever wondered who has the biggest fandom in the K-pop world, then this is the right read-

Also Read | BTS' 'Dynamite' Sketch Video Reveals Some Unusual Antics Of This K-pop Band, Watch Video

ARMY

BTS’ fandom ARMY is undoubtedly the biggest fandom in the current K-pop scenario. The group boasts of several records and rankings at the Billboard, iTunes, YouTube at the moment which is all thanks to the ARMY members. The fandom also works alongside the group to fetch the numbers for BTS day and night. As reported by several Korean media portals, the fandom is known to make or break a situation. For instance, selling out any product that BTS uses or shutting down trolls, the fandom is credited with it all.

Also Read | From BTS To BLACKPINK, How Well Do You Know K-pop? Test Your Knowledge With This Quiz

Exo-ls

Before the surge of ARMY, EXO group’s fandom, that is EXO-L was well-known for their influence. The group managed to multiple Daesangs (Highest accolade in Music in Korea) until BTS’ Blood Swear and Tears won in 2016. Before that, EXO and the fandom managed to bag many records and titles. At the moment the sub-unit of EXO, that is EXO-SC, is popular amongst fans as many members are serving military service.

Blinks

The only girl group of K-pop with fandom and influence at far with BTS is of BLACKPINK. The four-member group has international members as well as international fandom. The group has record-breaking views on YouTube which equates to the fandom size. Apart from that, the group has even received international nominations in VMAs and Billboard awards.

V.I.P

Before BTS and EXO, BigBang paved the way for the international popularity of the genre alongside solo idol PSY. The songs by the groups were loved by international fans, especially the west.

Some other popular fandoms in the K-pop world are as follows-

Sone

SNSD was one of the first few girl groups which successfully gained following internationally. The group’s fandom is called Sone. In Korean pronunciation, Sone means 'to wish'. Their fandom ‘completes their wishes’ is the concept of the fandom name.

MOAs

BTS’ label BigHit’s rookie group TXT has a massive following as the newcomers are expected of achievements similar to BTS. The group’s following is called MOAs, which means Moment of Alwaysness. This is the elaboration of their group’s theme of creating memories ‘today and tomorrow together with fans’.

Atiny

ATEEZ is another group which debuted in 2018 but managed to find international fame. The group’s fandom name is Atiny, which means, ‘teenagers and people with high energy and who wish to do whatever they can’. The group’s fandom means ‘tiny but big energy’ as per several Korean media reports.

Stays

StrayKids debuted in 2017 and since then the group has called their fandom Stays. The meaning of the fandom is ‘reason for the group to stay’ like the actual meaning of the word "stay". The group has international members and a fan base outside of Korea.

Also Read | BTS Jin’s Military Service Info & BigHit’s IPO Status Revealed; BTS To Own BigHit Shares

Also Read | BTS' ARMY Call Out The VMAs For A Major Mistake During The Event; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.