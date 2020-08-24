BTS' 'Dynamite' Dethrones Taylor Swift's 'Cardigan' To Bag The No. 1 Spot On Spotify

BTS' ARMY has helped the Bangtan Boys surpass the record of Taylor Swift's Cardigan with their newly released single titled Dynamite. The song made history on YouTube by garnering over 100 million views within 24 hours and also dethroned Tay Tay to debut at the No.1 spot on Spotify with 7.77 million streams in a day. Earlier, Swift's Cardigan had set a benchmark on the music streaming platform with 7.742 million streams.

BTS dethrones Taylor Swift from the No. 1 spot

Seems like nothing can stop the South Korean boy band BTS and ardent fans, referred to as ARMY, from breaking records and setting astounding benchmarks with the newly-released single Dynamite. The aesthetical music video of the song premiered across social media platforms on August 21, 2020. Within 20 minutes from its release, the music video of Dynamite surpassed 10 million views and managed to garner over 100 million views in less than 24 hours. It also went on to become one of the most viewed videos on YouTube within 24 hours.

"Dynamite breaking the record for the biggest 24hr debut on yt of all-time, with 101.1 MILLION VIEWS!"



ARMYs rn:#Dynamite100MViewsIn24Hrs

pic.twitter.com/F7ZHgWz3My — DADDEH ⁷ (@vminggukx) August 23, 2020

If that wasn't staggering enough, Dynamite also secured the No. 1 spot on iTunes chart across the globe after its release. In addition to that, their ARMY has helped them set a new record that was previously secured by pop-sensation Taylor Swift. According to a report by Soompi, BTS' Dynamite has surpassed Swift's Cardigan to become the biggest debut in 2020 on Spotify.

Swift held the top spot on the music streaming platform with 7.742 million streams. However, the massive follower base of the boy band helped them achieve their biggest debut record in 2020 with a whopping 7. 778 million streams in the first day itself. As a result, the English track topped Spotify’s Global Top 50 daily chart on August 21.

Additionally, in terms of the number game, BTS' Dynamite also happens to be the first-ever song by any Korean artist to top the charts. As per several reports by online portals, the Bangtan Boys also surpassed fellow K-pop artists BLACKPINK's record of the biggest YouTube premiere as well. Meanwhile, If the grapevines are to be believed, Dynamite is the first track by the band from their upcoming album.

Watch the music video of 'Dynamite' below:

