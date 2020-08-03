Last Updated:

BTS’ DYNAMITE To Release Soon But Fans Can't Keep Calm; See Their Reactions

BTS’ DYNAMITE is going to be out soon and fans continue to wish that the release date was today. Read some witty reactions of the group's fandom.

Written By
Shrishaila Bhandary
BTS' Dynamite

The septet K-pop boyband BTS’ DYNAMITE is going to release soon and the fandom has resorted to exclaiming their witty reactions through tweets. The group had recently revealed a countdown of four different dates and timings and fans have all sorts of theories ready. As the band continues to drop hints one-by-one, it is making the fandom curious for more. Several reactions were expressed by the fandom at the moment.

As per reports, BTS’ DYNAMITE is going to release during the peak season in Korean music banks and shows. The song will be out on August 3 and this announcement follows a week after the first news of the release was announced on July 27. Reportedly, BTS’ DYNAMITE is a full English track and this makes it a rare moment where BTS decides to sing in English. Before this, the band's only songs in English were Waste it on Me by RM and Jeon Jungkook. There was MicDrop which had major portions in English but not all of the lyrics were in English. It will be interesting to see what the band has to deliver with this new hyped up single. 

BTS’ management company BigHit shared the news on the official twitter handle of the company. The announcement was made with a poster with a multi-coloured print for the letters for BTS' latest DYNAMITE. The poster had a pink backdrop along with the date of the release on it. Take a look at the title announcement by BigHit:

For BTS fans, DYNAMITE's release is exciting

Fans were quick to recall on popular mems for DYNAMITE's release-

Some couldn't control their tears-

While others predicted the effects of the release on charts-

Ready to be blown away?

Some fans put their creative brains into play-

DYNAMITE's release excited many-

A mere coincidence or BTS is sending an underlying message? 

Some fans are waiting for the concept photos ahead of the actual song release 

Fans bombarded social media with witty memes as well

Fans cannot keep calm after listening to the news of DYNAMITE's release-

 

 

 

First Published:
