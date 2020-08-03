BTS’ DYNAMITE To Release Soon But Fans Can't Keep Calm; See Their Reactions

The septet K-pop boyband BTS’ DYNAMITE is going to release soon and the fandom has resorted to exclaiming their witty reactions through tweets. The group had recently revealed a countdown of four different dates and timings and fans have all sorts of theories ready. As the band continues to drop hints one-by-one, it is making the fandom curious for more. Several reactions were expressed by the fandom at the moment.

As per reports, BTS’ DYNAMITE is going to release during the peak season in Korean music banks and shows. The song will be out on August 3 and this announcement follows a week after the first news of the release was announced on July 27. Reportedly, BTS’ DYNAMITE is a full English track and this makes it a rare moment where BTS decides to sing in English. Before this, the band's only songs in English were Waste it on Me by RM and Jeon Jungkook. There was MicDrop which had major portions in English but not all of the lyrics were in English. It will be interesting to see what the band has to deliver with this new hyped up single.

BTS’ management company BigHit shared the news on the official twitter handle of the company. The announcement was made with a poster with a multi-coloured print for the letters for BTS' latest DYNAMITE. The poster had a pink backdrop along with the date of the release on it. Take a look at the title announcement by BigHit:

For BTS fans, DYNAMITE's release is exciting

thank you you swag awesome idk thank u for making music and thank u for telling when the bop drops so that i could take breaths and be calm. ✨ but u can surprise us too, we'll enjoy the bop in all ways no matter how it's drop. it's a bop. pic.twitter.com/ZzeAfoE0fp — ˗ˏˋyamvee⁷ˎˊ˗ BLACK LIVES MATTER (@l0v3ly83) August 2, 2020

Fans were quick to recall on popular mems for DYNAMITE's release-

uhnuhMMM OKAYOKAYOKAYY okay Ok a y oaky yy OKAY pic.twitter.com/wBtddWYPM7 — aydan⁷ ⟭⟬ 🧨 (@kimtaejjk_) August 2, 2020

Some couldn't control their tears-

We haven’t even heard the song yet but when Bangtan perform again and there’s fireworks I’m gonna cry :( #BTS_Dynamite pic.twitter.com/ruJlFgbQHz — J ⁷ ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ 🧨 (@EverythingKoya) August 2, 2020

While others predicted the effects of the release on charts-

the entire music industry when dynamite drops on august 21 #BTS_Dynamite pic.twitter.com/r5NVM6ot8a — ρ𝘳ꪖꪀ⁷ 🧨 8/21 (@beemyhope_) August 2, 2020

Ready to be blown away?

.@BTS_twt is about to blow our minds with their new single #MTVHottest BTS @BTS_twt — Dānī⁷ 🧨🐋🧨DYNAMITE IS COMING🧨🐋🧨 (@ddaengifyuagree) August 3, 2020

Some fans put their creative brains into play-

DYNAMITE's release excited many-

I LOVE @BTS_twt CB time. There's this spark of excitement that ALL ARMYs feel. It doesn't matter if you new or "seasoned." EVERY #BTS COMEBACK feels like the first. #BTS_Dynamite #Dynamite_is_coming. BABY ARMYs enjoy this time, and don't let anyone rob your joy. BTS ONLY! pic.twitter.com/OEJFqHU6DT — ˗ˏˋDy-na-(lulu)-mite⁷ˎˊ˗ 🧨⟭⟬ BTSLOCKDOWN ⟬⟭ ²⁰¹³ (@lsgrlr) August 2, 2020

A mere coincidence or BTS is sending an underlying message?

all are lower case except the D. its the font style.

its a cute coincidence tho. ami still included 💜 pic.twitter.com/rD5TIQfojV — ˗ˏˋ Jes⁷ ˎˊ˗ (@hipHopPhil3) August 2, 2020

WE GON LIGHT IT UP, LIKE IT'S DYNAMITE — ⁷🧨₁₃ (@stussyjimin) August 2, 2020

Some fans are waiting for the concept photos ahead of the actual song release

Fans bombarded social media with witty memes as well

armys armys after

after being bighit drop the

clown tittle of BTS

a few days ago single #BTS #BTS_Dynamite @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/hrxy17eobR — MAYCEE ⁷ ⟭⟬🌛⁹⁷ STREAM EPIPHANY (@seokjinmylabsss) August 2, 2020

Fans cannot keep calm after listening to the news of DYNAMITE's release-

