BTS’s Jungkook's Newest Talent Adds Another Feather To His 'Golden Maknae' Hat; Here's How

Run BTS! makers released the latest episode of the show. The show was shot in an indoor arena of the brand of a car that the group are ambassadors of. Run BTS! is Bangtan Sonyeondan’s own variety show, where the group achieves task set by the creative producers of the show. This time the group participated in games which made RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, V and Jimin explore some of their unseen talents. The group members were asked to draw without looking, blow a tissue on air and keep it floating.

Golden Maknae Jungkook's talents

When all others failed, BTS’s Jungkook, the youngest member of the group, managed to surprise many with his newest talent. BTS’s Jungkook managed to keep the tissue floating in the air just by blowing on it for a good fifteen seconds which surprised not only the BTS members, but the viewers of the show as well. Jungkook effortlessly did the task and even took the first place for doing so.

IF JUNGKOOK CAN CONTINUOUSLY BLOW THE TISSUE FOR 15.96 SECONDS, IS THERE SOMETHING HE CANT DO???? pic.twitter.com/Wy41XoxQEJ — elleâ· â™¡’s su (@eboyjeons) July 28, 2020

Source: Screengrab of Run BTS

BTS’s Jungkook did not stop there. In another pictorial game, the members were asked to place a little diary on their head and draw on it at the same time. While vocalist and visual drew a distorted monkey, Jungkook drew a perfect scissor without pausing for a moment, This also surprised many fans. Fans flooded social media with compliments for the maknae (youngest member).

Source: Screengrab of Run BTS

Jungkook's talents

This is not the first instance where BTS’s Jungkook surprised people with his talents. He has a nickname ‘Golden Maknae’ which is given to him by fans. Jeon Jungkook, which is his birth name, is a fit guy, who previously ranked at the national level in Handball game in Junior level. He reportedly excels in caricature and sketching. Apart from this, Jungkook’s main position in the group is that of a vocalist, but he has amazing dancing skills, as per fans. Jungkook is a multi-talented celeb who even creates his own song. He has reportedly co-written the song Your Eyes Tell, which is BTS’s latest release within the Japanese album Map of the Soul:7 The Journey.

