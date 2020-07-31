BTS ‘left Out’ In Major Categories In MTV’s 'Video Music Awards', Say Fans

Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS has been nominated in three categories in the MTV Video Music Awards. However, fans of the band have brought to notice that the septet band has been left out of major categories in the 2020 edition of VMAs.

Twitter saw a series of allegations by fans of the K-pop band as MTV released the award categories and the nominations in MTV’s Video Music Awards. BTS was nominated for Best Pop, Best K-pop and Best Choreography but none other.

Also Read | BTS Holds Top 3 Of 'World Albums Chart' After 'Map Of The Soul: 7-The Journey' Release

MTV VMAs 2020 nominations snubbed BTS, say fans

BTS, which is formed by Kim Namjoon, Kim Seok Jin, Kim Tae Hyung, Park Jimin, Jung Hoseok, Min Suga and Jeon Jungkook have record sales this year and their latest MV On was streamed with record-breaking numbers, as per reports. However, the group was left out of major categories like Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and even Song of the Year as per fans. The VMA’s work under the taglines of awarding the best in the industry as per reports and fans were of the thought that it is deliberately leaving BTS out.

Fans react on MTV VMAs 2020 nominations

how did BTS, the BEST SELLING ARTISTS OF 2020 not get nominated for artists of the year? they outsold all of the artists in that category. vma’s xenophobia is strongly showing here 🥴 — sara⁷ (@flexbangtan) July 30, 2020

BTS’s Bang Bang Con: The Live show was even a part of Guinness World Record as it attracted a record number of viewers for the streaming of a music show. It was not seen in the nominations for Best Quarantine Performance as per fans. The Livestream reportedly had seven hundred thousand people from over a hundred regions across the globe as per fans.

Also Read | BTS’s Jungkook's Newest Talent Adds Another Feather To His 'Golden Maknae' Hat; Here's How

bts set a whole record for the most viewers for a concert livestream and yet they not nominated for best quarantine performance...... yeah i’ve seen it all 😭 — mina⁷ ༄ (@vantefIwr) July 30, 2020

Many Army-BTS fandom members were happy about the three nominations, however, called out MTV for not actually recognising BTS’s several feats. According to reports, the group sold over 2.65 million copies of their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 in under six hours of the release. They have reportedly matched the records of The Beatles of having three number one albums in Billboard 200 in less than a year’s time.

Also Read | BTS' Outdoor Reality Show 'In The Soop' To Comprise 8 Episodes And Premiere On August 20

MTV was under fire in the past for having a Best K-pop category and fans have called the act as a ‘consolation prize’ for K-pop groups, as per reports. As per fans, the category separates the K-pop groups from western artists. It is not inclusive of the makers of the awards. The Video Music Awards is going to be held on August 30 on MTV Channel.

Who should win Best K-Pop? ✨



Submit your votes at https://t.co/Wc2weigWx5 for double the votes today and see what happens at the 2020 #VMAs August 30 on @MTV 👏 pic.twitter.com/IKOKgHRPDx — Video Music Awards (@vmas) July 30, 2020

MTV VMAs 2020 nominations anger fans

K-pop is not a category!!! Latin shouldn’t be neither, you are just separating groups of people so they are not completely “excluded” but never putting them in the big categories even if they deserve to. — 💜ShadowHunter ⁷⟭⟬ (@JettNay) July 30, 2020

Also Read | BTS Wins 4th RIAJ With 'Lights' While BLACKPINK Makes Maiden Entry With 'Kill This Love'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.