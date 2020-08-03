BTS Latest Song DYNAMITE To Come Out On August 3, Fans From India Trend #BTSDYNAMITE

Seven-member K-pop boyband BTS announced their new single track ‘DYNAMITE’. The group had recently revealed a countdown of four different dates and fan speculated that the colours of the countdown are a resemblance of different releases, the first of which is DYNAMITE. However, BIgHit has not yet commented on the speculations.

BTS' latest DYNAMITE song release

There is much hype around the single track DYNAMITE as BTS is going to release and compete in the music channel competitions. They are reportedly going to compete in music shows once the song is released. The song will be out on August 3 and this announcement follows a week after the first news of the release was announced on July 27.

BTS’ management company BigHit shared the news on the official twitter handle of the company. The announcement was made with a poster with a multicoloured print for the letters for DYNAMITE. The poster had a pink backdrop along with the date of the release on it. Once the poster was out #BTSDYNAMITE and #BTSArmy were one of the top trends on the internet as per reports. Twitter trends for the song’s release were also rampant amid Indian fans and they posted several reasons that they were excited about BTS' upcoming song.

Bighit shared this regarding BTS' latest DYNAMITE song release

On July 27, BTS had revealed in an interview that the new single will be out in the second year. However, a date was not revealed. During the LIVE session, BTS also said that they will be surprising their fans through the second half as tough times during the coronavirus calls for positive energy. The band wants to share good things through the application.

BTS had recently released their fourth Japanese album Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey with the title MV Stay Gold. The band also released Japanese versions of several of their hit Korean songs in the album. The albums set record sales in Japan, as per Oricon CHART and streaming records, as per RIAJ certification.

