BTS Perform 'Dynamite' On 'America's Got Talent', Fans Go Gaga Over It; Watch

Korean boy-band BTS recently performed their hit song Dynamite on America's Got Talent semifinal on Wednesday. BTS' Dynamite is their English single and is one of the most listened to songs by the boy band. Take a look at the video and see how fans responded to the same.

BTS' Dynamite On 'America's Got Talent' Episode

Fans of AGT were able to see a groovy performance by the Korean boy-band BTS. BTS' Dynamite not only took AGT fans by surprise but also made their global fans swoon over their music and dance performance. Much like the original BTS Dynamite video, the band was seen performing the song in retro clothes and in a retro set. BTS Dynamite video is one of their most-watched videos on YouTube.

BTS songs are usually in the Korean language with a mix of English lyrics in them. But Dynamite lyrics are all in English and thus fans have loved the song even more. Many fans have also mentioned how catchy the lyrics and the beats are.

Fan reaction on BTS' Dynamite performance on 'AGT'

Fans took to Twitter to mention how much they loved BTS' Dynamite performance. Many fans mentioned that they loved the set and their outfits, and other fans talked about parts from BTS' Dynamite performance that they enjoyed. Many also uploaded stills from the performance.

One fan wrote - 'Man. That@BTS_twt #AGT performance has me SO EXCITED for our #iHeartFestival this weekend. I can’t wait to see what they have planned! Also,@RecordingAcad please give them a Grammy! They’ve earned it.' (sic). There were many tweets that mentioned the band must win a Grammy as well.

Another fan wrote - 'ngl but that dynamite performance for agt could definitely pass as a music video already. that’s exactly how insane bts is. they always set the standards so damn high. no wonder they are really outselling everyone in the industry. this world will never get another one like them.' (sic). Take a look at the tweets and the mention of BTS' Dynamite performance on AGT:

ngl but that dynamite performance for agt could definitely pass as a music video already. that’s exactly how insane bts is. they always set the standards so damn high. no wonder they are really outselling everyone in the industry. this world will never get another one like them. — ρ𝘳ꪖꪀ⁷ (@beemyhope_) September 17, 2020

Man. That @BTS_twt #AGT performance has me SO EXCITED for our #iHeartFestival this weekend. I can’t wait to see what they have planned!



Also, @RecordingAcad please give them a Grammy! They’ve earned it. — JJ Ryan (@JJRyanOnAir) September 17, 2020

CAN WE ALL AGREE THAT BTS ON AGT!! IS THE BEST AND A PHENOMENAL PERFORMANCE OF BTS EVER?!’ THE CHOREO, THE SET, THE VIBES, THE VOCALS! EVERYTHING ABOUT IT WAS PERFECTLY AWESOME!! THE FACT THAT BTS SLAYED IT! THEY LOOK SO HANDSOME WITH THE OUTFIT IT WAS TOTALLY MADE FOR US ARMYS🥺 pic.twitter.com/bijJKaPNGj — darma⁷ (@dmin_13) September 17, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: AGT'S Instagram

