BTS' V, Aka Taehyung, Shows Off His Baseball Skills & Gets Compared To Twilight's Vampire

In The SOOP BTS ver episode 5 gave the ARMY a new look for Taehyung, aka BTS' V. The latest episode of the BTS reality TV show features many iconic moments, including the band members talking about their upcoming songs and projects. At one point, the BTS band members even decided to play a short game of baseball.

That is when BTS' V decided to make a call back to the Twilight movies. BTS fans, aka the ARMY, are now calling Taehyung the band's resident vampire after he playfully enacted a scene from Twilight during the baseball game. Fans are even comparing V to Jasper Hale, one of the vampires from the Cullen family.

BTS' V shows off his baseball skills, draws comparisons to Twilight sagas Jasper Hale

During the fifth episode of In The SOOP BTS ver, the band members started playing baseball with each other. Taehyung grabbed a bat and got into position. He then showed off his amazing baseball skills by twirling his bat and perfectly hitting the incoming ball. Fans immediately compared V's batting method to Twilight's vampires. In the first Twilight film, the Cullens play a friendly game of baseball in which they show off their supernatural vampire powers.

The ARMY compared V's batting to that of Jasper Hale, who was played by Jackson Rathbone in the movies. Soon, hundreds of BTS fans were calling Taehyung the new vampire of the band. Moreover, even Twilight's official Twitter handle chimed in and revealed that V was now their new BTS bias. Some fans even what him to play a vampire in a Korean Drama show. Below are some fans on Twitter who are now calling Taehyung a vampire after his Twilight callback.

i think we found our @bts_twt bias. 👀💙 https://t.co/SHcKUph8rL — THE TWILIGHT SAGA 🍎 (@Twilight) September 16, 2020

Taehyung confirmed vampire or twilight enthusiast... maybe both, probably both https://t.co/M1sgkQku1h — Manda⁷ 💜 ⟭⟬ (@beautaefulstory) September 16, 2020

In my conclusion- Taehyung is a vampire and he was playing Jasper in Twilight — 🌸 »»— 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕔—▶ 🌸⒎ (@_yellow_ym_) September 17, 2020

Besides his Twilight moment, BTS' V also discussed his upcoming mixtape with fellow band member J-Hope. In The SOOP BTS ver episode 5 also gave fans a look at one of V's songs from the mixtape. Meanwhile, this year's MTV VMA featured BTS for the first time on stage. The band performed their new song, Dynamite, which also happens to be their first even song completely sung in the English language.

[Promo Source: @btstae Instagram]

