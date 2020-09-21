BTS' V's Fan Moment With 'Gangnam Style' Fame PSY Is Adorable For ARMY

K-pop Band BTS' V recently became the trending topic of discussion among ARMY on social media, after he posed for a bunch of pictures with the Gangnam Style fame PSY. V aka Taehyung had fans going gaga over his latest picture with PSY wherein they're seen flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera. The BTS member's fan moment with the South Korean record-breaking singer has made ARMY's day special.

Twitterati rejoice as PSY gives fans a sneak-peek into his meet with V

On September 21, 2020, South Korean singer-rapper PSY took the internet by storm after he shared two pictures with BTS member V on his Instagram handle. In the IG post shared by him, V is seen giving the 40-year-old a tight hug as they posed for the camera with a smile. While the lead BTS vocalist sported an off-white blazer over a white tee paired with off-white pants, Park Jae-sang aka PSY wore a midnight blue polo t-shirt over khaki pants and a brown belt. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram post, the Gentleman singer wrote, "Me & V 1231 & 1230".

Check out his post below:

For the unversed, the dates shared by him in the caption of his Instagram post are their respective birth dates. While the vocalist of the highly-popular K-pop septet will turn 25 on December 30, 2020, PSY will ring into his 43rd birthday on December 31, 2020. However, as soon as the Napal Baji singer shared pictures with the young singer, BTS' massive fanbase, referred to as ARMY, couldn't contain their excitement but express their happiness about the same on Twitter.

Check out Twitterati's reaction to V's fan moment with PSY below:

Meanwhile, with the release of their latest single titled Dynamite, BTS made history by becoming the first Korean band ever to have topped the Billboards top 100 music chart. The music video of the song too broke several records after it received over a whopping 100 million views within 24 hours from its release. Currently, the music video of the peppy dance number stands at over 380 million views on YouTube alone.

Watch the music video of BTS' Dynamite below:

