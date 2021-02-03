BTS' Jimin Tumbles Down After Enjoying A Snowy Slide In An Unseen Clip | Watch

BTS' Jimin was seen enjoying a snowy slope in the latest tweet shared by the BTS' Twitter account. The clip seems to be from the time when the septet was shooting for the Winter Package 2021. Check out the latest tweet showing Jimin's clip which gained over 3.1 million views in a few hours.

BTS' Jimin enjoys a snow slope in their latest tweet

BTS' Twitter account shared a funny clip of Jimin enjoying the snow. He could be seen sliding down the snow slope. However, when he lands down he tumbles again and falls. The short clip raked over 3 million views and has been retweeted over 389.7 k so far. The tweet was shared on February 3, 2021. Take a look at how fans are reacting to Jimin's video.

Fan comments on Jimin's videos

Some of Jimin's fans shared the clip from the time when he had declared his immense love for the first snow of the season. The rest of the fans were retweeting pics of him and stating that they are happy seeing their favourite singer enjoy something that he loves so much. Such is his fandom that a few days ago, some angry fans slammed his management company BigHit and sent protest trucks demanding better treatment for their favourite K-pop idol.

Jimin said his wish is to see the first snow every year ... chimchim loves snow so much :(

pic.twitter.com/n3Cy5azHG6 — farah⁷ 🎗 (@CosmosOfJoyHope) February 3, 2021

Jimin it's so beautiful to see you enjoying the snowfall, since Christmas Love released you gave snowfall a new meaning to our life. Bcs of you now snowfall brings happiness. We love you so much & wish snow could fall for entire year so you remain happy like this. I love you ♥️🥺 — JIMIN STAN (aly) 지민천사¹³ 🐣 / SLOW 🎋 (@BUSANBOY___TWT) February 3, 2021

Jimin (in video) : I feel like my butt is going to fall off.. (my butt hurts..) @BTS_twt — Soo Choi💜 (@choi_bts2) February 3, 2021

One fan even shared a clip of Jimin enjoying the snow in 2019 and compared it with the clip of Jimin sliding in the snow in 2021.

Jimin In 2019. Jimin in 2021

🤝

Playing in the

Snow in tiny 🥺pic.twitter.com/TM4EJwTdkn — farah⁷ 🎗 (@CosmosOfJoyHope) February 3, 2021

Recently, Jimin and V's camaraderie and friendship touched the BTS ARMY. The two were seen participating in the different challenges for Run BTS' 127th episode. The episode 127 of Run BTS saw the 7 members pushing themselves to complete a tedious series of 14 challenges. The fans of the show could see Jimin and V showcasing their strong bond by being there for each other during the challenges.

A while ago, BTS' Jimin's fans had celebrated the 8 year anniversary of Jimin joining the Twitter as an official BTS member. The fans made sure that their favourite idol trended on his Twitter joining anniversary on January 24. #ThankYouJimin was one of the top trends on Twitter.

못봤으면 어쩔뻔했어

진심으로 고마워요 딱 들어왔다가 봤네 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 진짜 신기하다

고마워요 여러분 나도 사랑해요#JIMIN#ThankYouARMY — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 23, 2018

