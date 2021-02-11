BTS Break Down Their Understanding Of Fame Using Justin Bieber's Single 'Lonely'

Famous K-pop band BTS recently appeared on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe talk show. The video of the interaction was posted on YouTube on Sunday, February 7. In the clip, fans saw the septet breaking down their biggest hits including Life Goes On, Dynamite and Boy With Luv, along with it the band also highlighted how they have come to terms with their understanding of fame.

Talking about the same, Jungkoog explained their fame in the context of one of Justin Bieber’s recent single Lonely. He said at this moment, he is living life to ‘fulfil a calling’. According to him, his personal motto in life is to be thankful at all times despite whatever happens and to ‘enjoy every moment’. ‘I try to live and accept life,’ he added.

He further said that he had been listening to Justin Biber’s Lonely and have had many thoughts about how people think similarly. According to the musician, the things that one needs to bear and carry should be recognised by everyone on their own. It is very important, he opined before RM chimed in and added that their fame has provided them with umpteen things. The Rap Monster considers their band as the luckiest one to have gotten the opportunity of performing on stadium concerts.

During the interaction, all the BTS members donned matching ensembles which had Life Goes On imprinted on it. While breaking down their track, Jungkook said that everything is different now. While making the song all the members kept asking themselves how can they share all the doubts and emotions with their fan army amidst this scarce situation. The only answer they could find was music and hence the birth of Life Goes on began.

Meanwhile, the South Korean boy band is now all set to appear on MTV’s legendary series MTV unplugged on February 23. The last year had been one of the most successful years as the group managed to break several streaming records by topping music charts and garnering views online. Their 2-day virtual concert also created quite a buzz amongst their fan army with thousands joining the paid live stream to enjoy watching them perform.

