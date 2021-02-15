BTS' Jimin Lauded By Idol Star Athletics Championships' Hosts For His Athleticism

The Idol Star Athletics Championship, also popularly known as ISAC: Hall of Fame recently conducted a special talk which was released in two parts on February 11 and 12. During the show, the host MC Jun Hyun Moo and Leetuk traced back a few memorable moments from the history of ISAC. Of which one was BTS’ Jimin’s exemplary display of athleticism in the 400m men’s relay race.

BTS' Jimin's ISAC compilation

While watching a short compilation of Jimin’s performance, MC Jun Hyun Moo said, “Jimin was fast. He was too fast. BTS’s strategy was to always put Jimin at the forefront.” He also added “The most impressive thing for me was that Jimin was hitting a lot in the beginning. The runners in the back tried to catch up, but it was a bit too much. I think the plan was very good.” His co-host couldn’t disagree with Moo and nodded yes.

ALSO READ| Does Jimin From BTS Wear Glasses? Here's The Reason Why 'Lie' Singer Wears Glasses

For the unversed, BTS has won the 400m men’s relay of ISAC for three consecutive years from 2015 to 2017. During the 3 years, the BTS’ formation for the range changed, however, Jimin was always chosen as the first runner of the group. As per the hosts, the musician consistently showed his effectiveness to give their team a good start in the relay race. Here’s taking a look at the talk show and Jimin’s athleticism:

Compilation of Jimin as BTS' first runner in ISAC's 400M relay races



The first runner in a relay race has a very important position, as they need to be able to get off the mark and get up to speed quickly. They also need to be a steady and reliable starter who won't false start pic.twitter.com/XnjTTO46bb — JIMIN DATA | Slow (@PJM_data) February 12, 2021

ALSO READ| With BTS' Jimin's Filter, The Singer Becomes 1st Korean Artist To Achieve THIS On Spotify

Jimin was mentioned during the New Year's special for Idol Star Athletics Hall of Fame



🗣Jimin was fast. He was too fast. BTS's strategy was always to put Jimin at the forefront. The most impressive thing for me was that Jimin was hitting a lot in the



+pic.twitter.com/X2hYIP64qp — JIMIN DATA | Slow (@PJM_data) February 12, 2021

ALSO READ| BTS' Jimin Surprises Fans With 'Christmas Love' Song, Calls It Favourite Childhood Memory

Apart from the 400m relay race, as per All Kpop, BTS’ Jimin also earned a silver medal during BTS’ first debut at the ISAC back in 2014. At that time, he joined a member of a futsal team, which is an indoor football game. The Idol Star Athletics Championships is a South Korean television program that began airing in 2010. The program sees notable Korean celebs, pop idols, singers participating in multi-sport events broadcasted by MBC. On the professional front, the South Korean boy band is now gearing up to appear on MTV’s legendary series MTV unplugged series which will be broadcasted on February 23. In the recent past, the septet successfully hosted a 2-day pay-per-view virtual concert which was joined by millions.

ALSO READ| BTS' Army Member Says "Its Jimin's B'day But I Feel Like I Am The One Who Got The Gift"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.