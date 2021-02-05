BTS And BLACKPINK Are Not On Twitter's Top 10 Most Rising Artists But THIS Band Is

BTS and BLACKPINK are two of the most popular K-pop bands that made their space even on Billboards. With their huge fan following and popularity, one would think that they are on top of the list for 'fastest rising K-pop artists', but Twitter proved it wrong. On February 4, Twitter released the list of top 10 "2020's fastest rising K-pop artists" and you will be surprised to know that BTS and BLACKPINK are not on top of the list.

Top 10 2020's fastest rising K-pop artists

TREASURE

TXT

ATEEZ

Stray Kids

ENHYPEN

WayV

THE BOYZ

SuperM

IZ*ONE

ITZY

As per Soompi, the list is determined by the number of tweets related to artists who made their debut post-2017. The volume of tweets was ranked from January 1 to December 31, 2020. All the mentioned bands in the list are now climbing the ladder of popularity and are the 'Fastest rising K-pop artists'.

K-pop Band, Treasure

Treasure who was previously known as TREASURE 13, consists of twelve members. The members consist of Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Haruto, Doyoung, Park Jeongwoo, and So Junghwan. They were formed in 2019 by YG Entertainment through the reality-survival program YG Treasure Box. The band made their debut on August 7, 2020, with the single album, The First Step: Chapter One. They earned their place in Billboard's Social 50 and also went on to win awards including "Rookie Artist of the Year" at the 35th Golden Disc Awards and "Best New Male Artist" alongside "Worldwide Fans' Choice" at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Top 10 most-mentioned K-pop artists on Twitter in 2020

Apart from the rising list, Twitter also released "top 10 most-mentioned K-pop artists on Twitter in 2020". The list was determined by the number of mentions of the band from January 1 to December 31, 2020. In this list, BTS surely made their way to the top, where BLACKPINK is at #4. Check it out.

BTS

NCT

EXO

BLACKPINK

GOT7

TREASURE

SEVENTEEN

TXT

TWICE

ATEEZ

The top 10 most-mentioned K-pop songs on Twitter in 2020

BTS’s “Dynamite“

BTS’s “ON“

BTS’s “Black Swan“

BTS’s “Life Goes On“

GOT7’s “Breath“

NCT’s “RESONANCE“

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That“

TWICE’s “MORE & MORE“

BTS’s “Boy With Luv“

BTS’s “Shadow“

