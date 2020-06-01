BTS FESTA 2020 Kick-started With A Fun Video Called Airplane Pt. 2 In Saipan

It is a ritual for the much-loved Korean boy band BTS to organise the FESTA which is put forth to appreciate the support given by fans. FESTA 2020 is more exciting since fans, also known by the name BTS Army, have been stuck at home due to the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown. On Sunday evening, BTS dropped their first video as a part of the opening ceremony of FESTA 2020 Airplane pt.2 at Summer of 2018 in Saipan.

BTS FESTA 2020 kick-started with a fun video

BTS FESTA is one of the most happening events for the BTS army as the band dedicate all their success to people supporting them. This year, the band completed seven years since their arrival which is regarded as a huge success. The FESTA happens in June every year and keeping the tradition alive, the boy band dropped their opening ceremony video from 2018, called BTS FESTA Airplane pt.2 Summer version, on June 1, 2020. In the video posted, the seven members can be seen getting completely candid as they just mess around and have fun while singing and grooving to the beats. In the opening ceremony video, the seven boys can be seen having a little pool party of their own. They can all be seen dressed casually yet slaying in their respective outfits.

The BTS Army has been vividly discussing the video and the appearances of their stars ever since the song was released. They could be seen talking about Jung Kook’s red hair colour which suits him pretty well. Namjoon and Jin could also be seen lip-syncing together while they playfully grooved to the upbeat music. One of the greatest highlights of the entire song was the way RM was acting in the background while everyone came to the camera and did their part. He starts off by playing with a pool air-tube which he gets bored of pretty soon. He goes on to get a watermelon slice like air float which he plays around with for a while. Rim also gets a yellow duck tube to dance with, which has a pair of black shades on it. V and J-Hope, on the other hand, can be seen dancing together and giving the fans a gala time.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: BangtanTv)

