BTS ARMY Refrains From Discussing 'Break The Silence Ep 7' Due To George Floyd's Death

The Bangtan Boys have taken over the internet ever since the first episode of their documentary, Break The Silence, which released on May 12, 2020. BTS' fans, widely known and referred to as 'ARMY' could not hold back from showering their favourite boy band with love and applause, using the hashtag #Break_The_Silence, which was one among the top five trending hashtags on Twitter worldwide. However, the much-awaited finale episode of Break The Silence aired yesterday, but the BTS ARMY unanimously decided to hold back from discussing the episode on Twitter.

BTS ARMY refrains from discussing 'Break The Silence Ep 7' out of respect for George Floyd

The highly-anticipated episode of BTS' Break The Silence aired yesterday and the excitement among the fans was at its peak. However, several BTS ARMY admins requested their fellow members to shift their discussions about the episode on Weverse from Twitter. The reason behind doing so was to not sabotage the hashtag '#BlackLivesMatter' which was trending on Twitter after George Floyd, an African-American was pinned to death by a police officer by pressing his knee into his neck.

The hashtag has been trending in the US and several other countries, ever since Floyd's death, as Twitterati demanded justice for him. The 46-year-old US resident was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by the cop as he later forcefully pressed his knee into his neck despite him urging to let go as he could not breathe. In the video that surfaced online, Floyd is seen pleading the cop saying, "Your knee in my neck. I can't breathe, Mama...Mama".

A lot of international celebrities raised their voice against this horrifying incident and showed their support to George Floyd with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. Therefore, ARMY too consciously decided to support the hashtag and not discuss or trend #Break_The_Silence, as a sign of showing respect towards the unfortunate incident. A fan account also shared a letter with other BTS fans on Twitter by letting them know that the admins of all the BTS fan accounts had together decided to cancel any hashtag event from trending, out of respect for the late George Floyd. However, they asked fans to celebrate the milestone but by refraining the use of the hashtag. Check out the tweet of one of the fanbases below:

Check out some of the fan tweets below:

Don’t be upset, now is not the time to be trending hashtags that don’t relate to what’s happening in the world, instead trend the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter 😊have a good day! be positive💞 — 𝒽𝒶𝓏𝑒𝓁 (@_bts_pic) May 29, 2020

We can trend it on weverse or post pics of the tweet with the hashtag (in the pic) but not actually write anything (idk if that makes sense ahdksha) buy yeah this is a good idea 💜 — E⁷ ⟭⟬ ᴰ² 대취타 #BLM (@ughyoongV) May 29, 2020

Guys please use Weverse as the platform to hype BTS up not twitter! We shouldn'tt trend anything else other than #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd

So please address the sensitive issues in hand and kindly wait before saying anything about our faves in this platform. 💜 — ʳ™Reportermys⁷⟭⟬ᴬᴰ² (@Reportermys) May 28, 2020

nooo normally we do trend but with current activities going on such as the matter with george floyd and his murder we want to occupy the worldwide trends with #BlackLivesMatter and such tags only. please don’t use the tags related with festa !! thankyou — shay⁷ ₁₃ like limit (@taesdivinity) May 28, 2020

